Improving coronavirus stats continue as LA County upgrades to Orange level – Daily Breeze

Los Angels County will ease its restrictions on coronaviruses one minute after midnight, joining Orange County in enacting more lenient regulations now that both are in the orange level of the state’s surveillance system.

This means that cinemas, restaurants, churches, museums, zoos and aquariums can go from 25% to 50% of their capacity, while gymnasiums will go from 10% to 25%. Card rooms and family entertainment centers can resume indoor operations at 25% capacity.

The county will continue to apply certain rules that are more stringent than the state allows. Specifically, bars that do not serve food and are allowed to reopen only outdoors will only be able to operate from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a required distance of 8 feet between outdoor tables.

And while state guidelines allow all capacity restrictions on retail establishments to be lifted in the Orange Tier, Los Angeles County will impose a 75% limit on grocery stores and other retail operations. , while recommending “strongly” to remain at 50% of the capacity until April 15 to allow time for more workers to be vaccinated.

County parameters continued to move in the right direction on Sunday, as 535 new cases of COVID-19 and only three additional deaths were reported, although health officials said the lower death toll may reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals rose from 590 on Saturday to 591, according to state figures. The number of these intensive care patients increased from 158 to 151.

Sunday’s figures brought the county totals to 1,222,114 cases and 23,275 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The health department also continues to track cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and has identified 158 children with MIS-C in LA County, including one child death, the report said on Saturday. department. All 158 were hospitalized and 40% of the children were treated in intensive care unit.

MIS-C is a serious inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19 that affects children under the age of 21. Symptoms include a persistent fever and inflamed parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Amid the drop in the overall COVID-19 count, county health officials continue to urge residents to take precautions, acknowledging what could be seen as a mixed message about the state of the pandemic.

“The drop in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is a very encouraging trend and reflects the significant decrease in community transmission that we experienced a few weeks ago,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Saturday. “We will continue to make progress in slowing transmission, preventing suffering and saving lives when we all do our part to protect each other by following the rules and getting vaccinated when it is our turn. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, have recently traveled out of state, have been in crowds near unmasked individuals, or have attended large gatherings, please get tested. Do not try to spread this virus to others. “

Los Angeles County officially entered the amber category of the state’s blueprint for a safer economy on Wednesday. The relaxed trade restrictions accompanying the move will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. This will mean more capacity in many companies and the reopening of some domestic activities. But Dr Muntu Davis, the county health director, still preaches the need for caution.

“Our numbers have improved dramatically, but we cannot let go,” he said. “With the good weather, spring break… and the start of baseball season, there are plenty of reasons to get together with friends. We ask that you avoid taking unnecessary risks, avoid large gatherings and wear your mask when in public and around others, and continue to wash your hands. “

Although most of the orange-level rules don’t come into effect until Monday, Davis said the rules for theme parks and outdoor live event venues such as Dodger Stadium came into effect on Thursday. These rules allowed theme parks to open at 25% of their capacity and outdoor venues to open at 33% of their capacity.

Breweries and wineries will be able to offer indoor service at 25% of their capacity from Monday. Breweries, wineries, bars and restaurants will all be allowed to turn on their TVs outdoors, but live shows remain prohibited.

Long Beach, which has its own health department, split from the county and immediately switched to orange level rules on Wednesday. The city has generally aligned with state guidelines, including removing capacity limits at retail stores.

Pasadena, which also has its own health department, plans to follow the county’s lead and wait until Monday before changing its restrictions.

Californians aged 50 and over became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, adding an estimated 1.4 million Los Angeles County residents to the pool of people trying to get appointments. There are around 2 million people in the county total in this group, but around 600,000 have reportedly already been vaccinated under another eligible category.

On April 15, anyone aged 16 and over becomes eligible for photos. This group includes around 5 million people. County scientific director Dr Paul Simon said on Friday that only around 16% of residents aged 16 to 29 had ever been vaccinated, and around 26% of those aged 30 to 49, meaning that there will be a sharp increase in the demand for an appointment on the 15th.

“We urge the patience of all who are naturally extremely anxious to be vaccinated,” he said.

For the second week in a row, the county is expected to set another record for vaccine allocation this week, with 397,430 doses expected. This includes 118,000 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Of the overall allocation, 72% will be used for the first doses and 28% for the second doses, Simon said.