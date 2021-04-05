Who is the actor and who hosts “Temptation Island”?

In Hollywood, your name is your brand. And for many celebrities, their brands are easily confused with other Hollywood stars. For example, there is Dawson’s Creek actress Michelle Williams and singer-songwriter Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child fame. There are also celebrities with different names who are still similar enough that fans are often confused (e.g. Michael Douglas and Michael Keaton).

And finally, there are onscreen personalities like Temptation IslandMark L. Walberg and actor Mark Wahlberg who share the same name are only differentiated by a few small spelling changes.

Mark Wahlberg has appeared in films like ‘Boogie Nights’, ‘The Departed’ and ‘Ted’

Mark Wahlberg | Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Netflix

RELATED: Mark Wahlbergs Tough Guy Image Sells, But There’s More To Him Than To The Eye

Mark Wahlberg formerly known by his stage name Marky Mark, under which he released several music albums with his band Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s when his brother Donnie Wahlberg became a global pop star as part of the New Kids on the Block group.

“Donnie used his connections in the music industry to help his little brother secure a recording deal, and soon the world was introduced to Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, with Wahlberg as a bad-boy rapper. who was dancing in his boxers, ”explains IMDB. After a brief stint as an underwear model for Calvin Klein, Wahlberg dropped the nickname Marky Mark and moved on to television and movies. One of his first cinematic works was in Danny DeVito Renaissance Man.

Today the Chicago Tribune calls him a “serious actor who has acted in films as diverse as Basketball Diary, The Perfect Storm and I Heart Huckabees, “and Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Wahlberg is worth around $ 300 million. “Do not be confused with Mark L. Walberg, reality TV host,” warns the Chicago Tribune.

Mark L. Walberg hosts the reality show ‘Temptation Island’

RELATED: ‘Temptation Island’: Mark L. Walberg Teases Season of Unexpected ‘Deep, Emotional Journey’ For Couples (Exclusive)

Walberg is a longtime television personality. According to IMDB, some of his early works include the 2000s Sunday supper and Son of the beach. Over the past decades, he has hosted some of the most popular reality TV shows on television.

“I share a name with Mark Wahlberg and look like Chris Harrison so I’m lost in the mix of their success,” Walberg joked, quoted in Vulture. He is of course referring to Harrison, the host of The single person, which is worth around $ 16 million and was accused in 2021 of supporting racism.

And while Harrison may be one of the most well-known reality TV hosts today, Vulture points out that what many fans might not remember is that Walberg was once Fox’s go-to host for reality shows. Since the early 2000s, you would have seen Walberg host Bachelor in Paradise predecessor Temptation Island, as good as The moment of truth, Joe Millionaire, and Antiques tour.

Vulture says that despite being often confused with Wahlberg and Harrison, “Walberg remains a recognizable television face.” Celebrity Net Worth estimates the reality TV host’s wealth at around $ 4 million.

The crossover Mark Wahlberg and Mark L. Walberg in ‘Sneakerheads’

RELATED: 10 Celebs Who Fans Often Get Fooled About Other Stars

In an interview on The truth Posted in Youtube, Walberg says he often gets confused with Wahlberg (especially on social media), but makes no mention if the two have ever met in real life. However, there was a time when there was a deliberate cross between the two celebrities: the web TV series. Sneakerheads.

Netflix viewers follow the story of a stay-at-home dad named Devin who is obsessed with finding a very rare pair of collector’s shoes. Halfway through the six-episode arc, Devin and his friends meet Hollywood actor Wahlberg (he’s known to collect shoes, with GQ reporting that the actor has over $ 100,000 in collectible sneakers).

There is just one small problem: the producers of Sneakerheads play Walberg at Wahlberg.

To play Mark L. Walberg as actor Mark Wahlberg is a stroke of genius on the part of the showrunners because it not only saves a ton of money by not throwing in the real Hollywood superstar, but it also serves as a cheeky nod to the public “, reports HITC. The outlet notes that some fans loved it, while others found it confusing and couldn’t figure out who Walberg actually was.