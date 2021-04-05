Lucia Cherciu named Dutchess County Poet Laureate | Life and entertainment





Lucia Cherciu of Poughkeepsie has been named Dutchess County Poet Laureate for 2021 by County Executive Marc Molinaro. Cherciu will serve a one-year term in the unpaid role and bring poetry to the community through a series of poetry learning and appreciation events. This has been one of the most difficult years in history and perhaps now, more than ever, we need the arts to bring hope and brighten our outlook for these difficult times, ”Molinaro said in a commentary. Press release. to be home to so many talented artists who enhance our quality of life as part of a strong artistic community. We are proud to continue our commitment to the arts and look forward to Dr. Chercius’ contributions as the New Poet Laureate. Cherciu was born in Romania and arrived in the United States in 1995. She received her PhD in English from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2000 with a thesis on women and laughter, titled Ludicrous Scribbling Women: The Politics of Laughter and Nineteenth-Century American Women Writers. She is an English teacher at SUNY / Dutchess Community College, where she has worked for 20 years. She enjoys working with her students and in the spring she usually runs a service learning project at Morse Elementary School in Poughkeepsie. I am honored and honored to have been named Dutchess County Poet Laureate in 2021, “Cherciu said in a press release.” Poetry can serve as a form of prayer, healing, and reaching out to others in difficult times such as the Pandemi. I believe that poetry can bring us optimism and hope; it can teach us to be kind and honest. Cherciu writes in both English and Romanian and is the author of five books of poetry: “Train Ride to Bucharest (Sheep Meadow Press, 2017)”, which received the Eugene Paul Nassar Poetry Prize; “Edible Flowers (Main Street Rag, 2016)”, “Lalele din Paradis / Tulips in Paradise (Editura Eikon, 2017)”, “Altoiul Rsului / Grafted Laughter (Editura Brumar, 2010)” and “Lepdarea de Limb / The Abandonment of Language (Editura Vinea, 2009). “Chercius poetry has been nominated three times for a Pushcart award, twice for Best of the Net, and his work has been published in numerous publications. Arts Mid-Hudson managed the public call for nominations process, inviting a panel of literary professionals and community members to choose from among the nominations. We appreciate the dedication of the Molinaros County Executive to the Dutchess Countys arts community, and we can all celebrate her selection of Dr. Lucia Cherciu as the 2021 Poet Laureate, Linda Marston-Reid, Executive Director of Mid- Arts Hudson, said in the statement. The promotion of poetry throughout Dutchess County benefits residents of all ages and backgrounds, and we commend County Director Molinaro for his continued appreciation of the arts.

