Harry Potter actor Neville stole his Deathly Hallows costume





Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, recently revealed how he managed to hang his Deathly Hallows II costume.

Harry potterofThe Neville actor stole hisHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part IIsuit. Matthew Lewis portrayed Neville Longbottom, the boy who could have been the Chosen One without Harry, during the Eight Harry potter movies. While Neville isn’t the main character, he’s been through as many hero journeys as Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson). To say that Neville Longbottom began his story inHarry potter and the sorcerer’s stonefor the awkward, clumsy, awkward comic relief character is an understatement. However, Neville becomes more and more complex as the story progresses, it is revealed that his parents were tortured into madness by Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) and Neville was one of two boys in a prophecy from Sybil Trelawney who predicted that Voldemort would choose the one able to defeat him. . Although Voldemort ultimately chose Harry, Neville went on to prove that he was just as much of a hero inHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part II.Without Neville’s heroic actions, Harry could not have defeated Voldemort once and for all. Keep scrolling to keep reading

"I have all my costume from the last movie. I won't say who did it because maybe they could find out. But somebody come to my dressing room at the end of the day, the last day, and it was like, Do you want this? And I said, Yes. They said: Put it in your bag right away, and I'll leave the room. And I said, OK. So I guess I stole this. " It is unfortunate that Lewis cannot watch the Harry pottermovies because Neville's character reminds him too much of himself. After all, being compared to Neville in general should be taken as a compliment.Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part IIcostume, Neville deserved the title of hero and true Gryffindor. After all, it was Neville who wielded the sword of Godric Gryffindor and beheaded Voldemort's beloved serpent, Nagini. In the movie, Nagini was the last of Voldemort's Horcruxes – pieces of his soul that, while attached to a living being or object, allowed Voldemort to remain invincible. When Neville beheaded Nagini, he cut off Voldemort's last piece of immortality, bringing Voldemort back to mortal man Tom Riddle and allowing Harry to deliver the final blow. There is nothing better than a bow from the goofy boy who becomes a brave man, and than just the bow that Neville has in theHarry potterseries of books and films. Lewis did a fantastic job playing Neville Longbottom, a character who has inspired so many fans around the world. Neville was a hero from the start, not because of his untapped bravery, but because he always wanted to do the right thing and protect his friends. Next: Harry Potter: Notable Gryffindors, Ranked By Power Source: Inside of you









