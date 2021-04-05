The Tragic Life of Bollywood’s Ethereal Beauty

(MENAFN – NewsIn.Asia) New Delhi, July 10, 2018 (India Today): If Madhubala is synonymous with limitless beauty, it also represents limitless pain. However, very few have been able to see this side of the actress, whose ethereal face continues to be the ultimate beauty setting in Bollywood.

“Her face is a rare combination of innocence and mischief. You could never predict when one will give way to the other, ”says Sushila Kumari, who wrote about Madhubala’s painful journey in her biography, Madhubala – Dard Ka Safar.

THE LIFE OF INTENSIVE TRAGEDIES

Indeed, Madubala’s life was anything but peaceful. His father, Ataullah Khan, lost his job as a worker at the Imperial Tobacco Company in Peshawar, Pakistan, moved to Bombay. It was an uphill struggle for the family, who were trying to make ends meet. Madhubala’s father would often take her to studios in search of work. At the age of 9, she starred in Basant, in 1942. She rose to fame with the 1949 film Mahal.

However, it turned out that the actress suffered from severe cyanosis and poor oxygen perfusion, which in layman’s terms is called a “hole in the heart”. Understanding of the disease by the medical community was in its infancy and no treatment was available.

Health was not the only battle Madhubala had to fight. On the one hand, she fought for her life and tried to do justice to her films, on the other hand, she had a tumultuous personal life. She was in love with Dilip Kumar. Their relationship fell apart and burned down because her father was not happy about it.

And then, to everyone’s shock, she married Kishore Kumar.

A rare image of Kishore Kumar and Madhubala

“ MADHUBALA MARRIED KISHORE KUMAR OUT OF STUBBORNESS ”

In an interview with Rediff, Madhubala’s younger sister, Zahida aka Madhur Bhushan, discussed three important relationships in Madhubala’s life: her father, Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar. She has a rather harsh take on the love story of Kishore Kumar and Madhubala.

When she fell ill again and was planning to go to London for treatment, Kishore Kumar proposed to her. Her father first wanted her to receive a clear note from the doctors in London. According to Zahida, “Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness and anger towards Dilipsaab.”

They married in 1960, when Madhubala was only 27 years old.

Ashok Kumar recalled in an interview with Filmfare: “She suffered a lot and her illness made her very angry. She often fought with Kishore and left for her father’s house where she spent most of her time.”

Doctors have delivered their verdict that she will not live very long.

Kishore Kumar bought her a house on Carter Road in Mumbai and left her there with a nurse and a driver. He came to see her and didn’t take her phone calls. He was madly in love with her, but once she returned from London he dumped her, according to Bhushan.

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala

Bhushan reported that Kishore Kumar said: “I did my best, I took her to London. But the doctors said she would not survive. What is my fault?”

Bhushan said: “After the wedding they flew to London where the doctor told her she only had two years to live. After that Kishore left her with us saying, ‘I can’t not take care of her. I’m often outside. ”But she wanted to be with him. He visited her once every two months. Maybe he wanted to let go of her so that the final separation wouldn’t hurt him. . But he never mistreated her as has been reported. He annoys her. Medical bills. “

She added, "Often Kishore Bhaiyya's phone was disconnected. He visited her once every two to three months. He said, "If I come, you will cry and it will not be good for your heart. go into depression. You should rest. She was young, jealousy was natural. Perhaps, a feeling of abandonment killed her. "No one came to meet Madhubala and she became depressed. She died at the age of 36.

