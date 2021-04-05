SAG Awards: Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Best Actor award





Boseman entered the ceremony after setting a record as the first actor to earn four SAG Award nominations in a single year, all for film.

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy and recent work were honored at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with a posthumous award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. During the ceremony, Boseman was awarded a posthumous statuette for his role as Levee Green inMa Rainey’s black backgroundBoseman’s wife Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award, which thanked the cast and crew for her husband’s success. “If you see the world out of balance, be a crusader pushing hard on the rocker of the mind,” his wife said, noting that the quote was from her husband. The late actor, who died last August after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years earlier, is the second recognized posthumous nominee in the lead male category after Massimo Troisi for 1996. The postman. This is his second SAG Award victory after theBlack Panther Casting winner of the best casting in 2019. Boseman entered the ceremony after setting a record as a first actorearn four SAG Award nominations in a single year, all for filmmaking in his lead role inMa Rainey’s black background, its supporting role in Da 5 bloods, and be part of the cast of both films. The actor is tied with Jamie Foxx and Maggie Smith for most nominations in a single year with four nods. (Foxx got four nods in 2005 for his roles inRedemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story, Ray, and Collateral. Smith earned him four nods in 2013 for his roles inDownton abbey andThe best exotic hotel in Marigold.) Boseman’s wife accepted his Golden Globes victory in February, sharing a speech, “He was saying something beautiful. Something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of us that tells us you can , who tells you to keep going, who calls you back to what you were supposed to be doing right now. I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, “Boseman told the end of his speech. Having won a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his role inMa Rainey’s black background, Boseman’s latest awards tour will potentially win one last big honor at the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25.







