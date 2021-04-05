The Walking Dead season 10 finale recap, episode 22

As ugly as last week’s episode was, Negan’s highly anticipated origin story is a great one, living up to his considerably high expectations. I spent a minute revisiting what we already knew about the pre-apocalypse Negans story and learned that in the comics he was always an asshole. After his first appearance in the Season Six finale, Jeffery Dean Morgan said he imagines Negan is the dick you knew in high school and didn’t turn into that overnight. But being rotten to the core doesn’t make for a sympathetic anti-hero, especially one who is married to Saint Lucilla. So instead of a fool who gets more choppy, TV Negan is revealed to be a deeply flawed but mostly good-hearted dude who has lost the one thing he cared about, never forgave himself, and eliminated his. pain and shame on everyone. other.

The setup for Negans walking the nightmare lane comes from Carol, whose solution to the tension between Neegs and Maggie is to ship it out of A-town to a distant cabin (funny how there never seems to be a shortage cabins ready for horror movies here). These are the thanks Negan receives for helping Carol topple the Whisperers. For one thing, Carol is now so boring that I’m inclined to dislike the decisions she makes. But I’m still amazed that Negan is so nice and sympathetic despite having slaughtered one of the show’s most beloved characters in one of the most gruesome death scenes in television history. That Negan escaped undoing despite Glens’ prominent eyeball is perhaps this biggest thing the devil has to say.

Alone and introspective, Normcore Negan argues with Old Negan, who says this exiled loser is nothing without her. We see the tree where Rick slit his throat and his pathetic appeal to Michonne in the town jail in the hope of seeing her. Normcore Negan walks over to the tree, starts digging and ends up literally touching the dirt, that’s her, Lucille. Seeing the old maid inspires a loving gaze, although perhaps for the first time, Negan thinks more of her namesake than of her body number.

Who would have guessed that the first step in the Negans domino chain to evil would be a jukebox dispute? Through a series of exciting time flashbacks, we learn that Negan was actually a dedicated gym teacher with a perfectly mundane suburban life and a loving wife to Lucille, who endured his basement man cave, online video game sessions with teens, Iron Maiden Posters and splurge on a $ 600 leather jacket despite being unemployed. That all changed one fateful night when he nearly beat a guy to death for disrespecting both his wife and their favorite song, Joe Cockers You Are So Beautiful. Negan lost her job, was sued, and let Lucille foot the bill. His Happy Days bullshit, as she aptly called her treat buying, looks pretty bad in this context.

Negan sinks deeper into a hole that seems impossible to escape. Alone at the doctor’s office, Lucille learns that she has cancer and discovers that Negan is somewhere shtupping her friend. Later that night, she waits for her brave husband to come home with a gun in one hand and medical brochures in the other. Lucille decides to give him her diagnosis rather than the hot lead, showing impossible strength in the hopes that, as Shell would later say, Negan will live up to the potential she sees in him.

The Lucilles bet pays off. After the diagnosis, Negan breaks the affair and devotes himself to his care. When the world falls apart, he searches for chemotherapy drugs, learns how to deliver them, and siphons for a generator to keep those vital bags cool in their refrigerator. Although he almost killed a guy in a bar fight, Negan isn’t much of a poor undead fighter. Lucille has to drag her meds outside and save him from a zombie dance partner. This leads to a moment that has subtle significance, as Lucille says, it’s easy to kill zombies because they’re not people anymore. Negan isn’t bothered by the murder, he says. He’s afraid to get used to it.

It’s hard to watch these scenes without thinking about how these two got married in real life. Their chemistry is undeniable: Every time they stare at each other during that candlelit dog food dinner, mocking her wigs, Negans hasn’t attempted to read. Pride and Prejudice their affection is palpable. You could say that this cast is a distracting stunt; being in love with your acting partner is a bit of a cheat, and it pulls you out of the story a bit. TWD It’s not high art, however, so kudos to Hilarie Burton for bringing Lucille to life as the once-in-a-lifetime love, and for establishing the humanity of the Negans despite the bad shit done before and the really horrible hell of shit later.

Later begins when Lucilles comes out of chemo and begs Negan to continue on her own. He swears he won’t give up on her, but six weeks later he’s still in the woods trying to find a mobile clinic. Negan finally admits that he couldn’t bear to watch her die, so he ran away; I was a coward, we tell each other in the cabin. This seed of deep shame would eventually turn him into a monster.

Negans’ failed attempt to rob the mobile clinic is very shocking both for his utter unfitness as a criminal and the appearance of Nosering, aka Laura, as the amiable daughter of the doctors. Not only would she later become one of the Negans’ most trusted lieutenants in the Saviors, but she also gave him a sizable gift, a baseball bat for protection.

However, Negan doesn’t pay for exactly that. Desperate to bring her medicines to Lucille, Negan sells Laura and her father when he is captured by a group of bad bikers, were they his inspiration to create his own biker gang? Laura probably wouldn’t have become such a devoted member of the Saviors if she knew Negan was the reason for this ambush.

Considering Lucilles’ health when Negan left her almost two months earlier, he had to expect her to be in bad shape when she returned. But he didn’t expect her to take pills, tie up to their bed, and cover her head in a plastic bag. It’s a heartbreaking scene as Negan cries and what’s left of Lucille squirms and laughs at him (although Joe Cocker’s look is a bit too much on his nose). Lucilles’ previous words have terrible meanings now: It’s only easy to kill zombies when you don’t like them. Negan wraps barbed wire from their fence around the bat, dons the leather jacket she finally gave him, and sets their house and his walker wife on fire. As he watches everything he’s lived for ignite, a new Negan emerges.

Negan returns to take revenge on the motorcycle gang and kills a lookout with his new, as yet unknown weapon. He then admires his bloody work: it’s the first murder in human hell, and he’s already gotten used to it. In another premiere, Negan delivers one of the gang boss’s longest pre-homicide soliloquies, in which he explains how he literally saw red during the bar fight that cost him his job. There was a bad man deep inside him, but the world around him, the lawyers, his wife’s love kept it hidden. Now it’s all gone and Negan sees red again.

Back in the tree in the present day, Negan kills a zombie with Lucille and falls to her knees, the old maid just doesn’t have the same good vibes. When you think of his deep love for his wife, it’s particularly sick that the talisman he chose for his memory was a piece of wood he used to slaughter other humans. You could say the stick was his therapy, a release from the self-hatred and guilt he couldn’t face until then. Negan begs for forgiveness from deceased Lucille, although he probably should have added I’m sorry for all the murders too and promises to finally fight for her (hitting people with a Louisville Slugger in her name certainly didn’t count). There is a poetic parallel as Negan wraps the bat in a cloth, a sort of burial shroud gently places it in the fire and watches it burn. It is the affectionate farewell he could not give to the real Lucille.

Back in A-town, Negan walks around with more swagger than you’d expect from a guy who needs to win hearts and minds. Carol welcomes him but says clearly: Maggies is going to kill your ass. So, with everything from the army base that Daryl apparently found (thanks to those fatigues clad zombies he encountered in the last episode), Negans’ new attitude and delicate coexistence with Maggie will be perhaps the most crucial scenario of the coming season. .