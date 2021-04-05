On TV Monday: “ Race to the center of the Earth ”





During the coronavirus crisis, The Los Angeles Times is making temporary changes to our printing sections. The prime-time TV schedule is on hiatus in the print version, but an expanded version is available in your daily electronic Times newspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv. SERIES The voice The battle rounds continue. 8 p.m. NBC American Idol Duets and solos. 8 p.m. ABC Hemingway Jeff Daniels voices author Ernest Hemingway in this three-part documentary (airing nightly through Wednesday) by filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. 8 p.m. KOCE Americas Most Wanted (N) 9 p.m. Fox Run wild with Bear Grylls Channing Tatum reunites with Grylls in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) joins Grylls for a trek through the Icelandic highlands. 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. National Geographic Spring Pastry Championship Host Ali Khan challenges bakers to invent their own springtime creations that include cookies, ice cream and fruit. 9 p.m. Food Network Rock the block Rock the Exteriors (N) 9 p.m. HGTV Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC Breeders (N) 10 p.m. FX Race to the center of the Earth In Canada, a severe snowstorm puts a team at a standstill, while an adventurer in Vietnam faces some of her deepest fears. The Russian team endured their longest day on the course, and in South America, the fourth team was put to the test. 10 p.m. National Geographic SPECIALS George Floyd’s death: Derek Chauvin on trial Mike Galanos anchors the cover from hammer to hammer. 7:00 a.m. HLN Special Report: The Truth About Vaccines As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, Dr Sanjay Gupta is taking an in-depth look at the science of vaccines and the growing number of parents who are choosing, ahead of the pandemic, not to vaccinate their children. 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. CNN SPORTS Baseball Minnesota Twins visit Detroit Tigers, 10:00 am ESPN; Kansas City Royals visit Cleveland Indians, 1:00 PM ESPN; Tampa Bay Rays visit Boston Red Sox, 4:00 p.m. ESPN; Houston Astros visit Angels, 6:30 p.m. FS Prime; Dodgers visit Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; Chicago White Sox visit Seattle Mariners, 7:00 p.m. ESPN 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final, 6 p.m. CBS NHL Hockey Arizona Coyotes Visit Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net TALK SHOWS CBS this morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA Hello america (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC Have a nice day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV Living with Kelly and Ryan Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead); Buddy Valastro. (N) 9:00 a.m. KABC View (N) 10:00 a.m. KABC Home and family Ken Wingard, Kym Douglas, Mayim Bialik, Meagan Good, Bridget Lancaster. (N) 10 a.m. Punch Home and family John Michael Higgins; Catherine McCord; Jillian Michaels. (N) 11 a.m. Punch The speech (N) 1 p.m. KCBS The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS Kelly Clarkson’s Show Kelsea Ballerini; Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan; Bianca Belair; Katharine McPhee is playing. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC The doctors Mike Bayer (one decision); Lisa Lillien; Mat Dauzat and Heather St. Marie (together). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP Dr Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena; Danielle Brooks (Mahalia). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC The Dr Oz Show The push to vaccinate millions of people; stop the spread of variants; how to relieve constipation. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV The truth Thalia LeBlanc. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP Amanpour and company (N) 11 µm KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 h KLCS The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central Conan Will Forte. (N) 11:00 p.m. TBS Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Milo Ventimiglia; the Lucas brothers; Kali Uchis is playing. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC The Late Show with Stephen Colbert John Cena; Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC Late at night with Seth Meyers Don Johnson; Christina Hendricks; Fruit bats play; John Herndon is playing. 00:36 KNBC The Late Late Show with James Corden Bob Odenkirk: The Fratellis are playing. (N) 00:37 KCBS Nightline (N) 12:37 p.m. KABC A little late with Lilly Singh Tig Notaro. (N) 1h36 KNBC MOVIES pulp Fiction (1994) 9:00 AMC Deadly weapon (1987) 9:30 a.m. Showtime Adjustments (2015) 9:30 am TMC Small foot (2018) 9:30 am TOON hero (2002) 9:35 a.m. HBO Flight (2001) 9:58 a.m. Starz Improve (2018) 10 a.m. FX Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 10:25 am United States The fallen idol (1948) 10:30 am TCM Role models (2008) 11 hours MTV Frequency (2000) 11:15 a.m. HBO Lethal weapon 2 (1989) 11:25 a.m. Show time Runaway Jury (2003) 11:51 a.m. and 9:03 p.m. Starz Far from the raging crowd (1967) 12:15 TCM a handful of dollars (1964) 1:15 p.m. Sundance Lethal weapon 3 (1992) 1:20 p.m. Show time Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 1:55 p.m. United States Horror movie (2000) 2:30 p.m. VH1 The dead zone (1983) 2:55 p.m. Epix Hidden figures (2016) 3 p.m. FXX Coupling (2005) 3 p.m. TNT A farewell to arms (1932) 3:15 p.m. TCM Paranormal activity (2007) 3:32 p.m. Starz The good the bad and the ugly (1967) 3:45 p.m. Sundance Walk the line (2005) 3:52 p.m. Cinemax Total recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation Charlie and the chocolate factory (2005) 4:10 p.m. Free form LA Confidential (1997) 4:51 pm Again Independence day (1996) 4:55 p.m. HBO Father of the bride (1950) 5 p.m. TCM Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 5:10 p.m. United States Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. TOON The way back (2020) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Saint maud (2019) 6:35 p.m. Epix 21 Jump Street (2012) 6:38 p.m. Starz Shrek (2001) 6:50 p.m. Free form Ugly (2011) 7:00 p.m. Paramount Five easy pieces (1970) 7 p.m. TCM The green Line (1999) 8 p.m. AMC Shrek 2 (2004) 8:55 p.m. Free form Titanic (1997) 9 pm Again The 5,000 fingers of Dr T. (1953) 9 p.m. TCM A pretty woman (1990) 10 p.m. Paramount Ballroom strictly (1992) 10 p.m. TMC Flower drum song (1961) 10:45 p.m. TCM







