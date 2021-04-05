8 Bollywood actors who became reality TV judges





In addition to entertaining audiences on the big screen, some Bollywood actors also make television appearances through reality shows. Without a doubt, their presence increases the credibility and TRP of multiple shows. Here are some Bollywood actors who have been the judges of various reality shows: Madhuri Dixit Madhuri, who last appeared in the multi-star film Kalank, is currently seen judging the reality show Dance Deewane. She has already judged another dance reality show Jhalak Dilk la Ja, in which only celebrities participate. Malaika Arora Malaika was recently seen judging Indias Best Dancer, which is the latest addition to the list of dance-based reality shows. She has judged a few other dance reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. Besides dance reality shows, the actress has also judged shows such as Indias Got Talent and Indias Next Top Model. Preity Zinta Preity was last seen on US sitcom French Off The Boat alongside Vir Das. The actress was seen judging Nach Baliye Season 7, which features celebrity couples and exes. Shilpa shetty Shetty has been away from the big screen for some time now, but on TV she is currently seen judging Super Dancer, along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. She also tried Nach Baliye. Sohail Khan Sohail, who made his Bollywood debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002, is now producing films. He ruled the comedy Circus, which ran for about 7-8 years on television. Popular comedian Kapil Sharma was also a participant and won one of the seasons. Archana Puran Singh Along with Sohail Khan, Archana has also been seen judging Comedy Circus. The actress is currently a permanent guest celebrity on The Kapil Sharma Show. Hrithik Roshan The actor, last seen in the film War alongside Tiger Shroff, is also popular for his dancing skills. Hrithik ruled on the Just Dance reality show, which airs on Star Plus. Sonakshi sinha Sonakshi will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actress was seen judging singing Indian Idol and Indian Idol Junior reality shows. She also tried Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.

