Actress Taapsee Pannu has been training for her upcoming title Shabaash Mithu for over a month now. The film stars the actress as Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. She shared previews of her workout on Instagram.

It looks like filming has started today. The actress took to Instagram on Monday April 4 to share a photo of herself in cricket gear. She captioned it, “Day 1 … let’s go #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue.”

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is the inspiring story of the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj. An inspiration to millions of young girls across the country, her life is now set to be documented on the big screen in this biopic.

