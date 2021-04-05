Priyanka Chopra mourns death of veteran actor Shashikala: ‘honored to have had the opportunity to work with her’

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories to mourn the death of actor Shashikala. The veteran of Hindi cinema passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

Sharing a black and white photo of the late actor, Priyanka wrote: “A quintessential actor, one of the greats of the golden age … she leaves an indelible mark on cinema. have had the opportunity to work with her. ”Priyanka worked with Shashikala in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004, in which Shashikala had a brief role as the grandmother of Salman Khan’s character.

A number of Bollywood personalities mourned his death. Lata Mangeshkar, her contemporary in the golden age of Hindi cinema, wrote on Twitter: “Guni abhinetri Shashikala ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Meri samvedanayein unke pariwar ke saath hai (I am saddened by learn of the death of Shashikala, who could play any role with great enthusiasm. May the Almighty grant peace to his soul. My condolences to his family). “

Actor Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter: “RIP Shashikala-ji. Condolences to the family.” Singer Adnan Sami wrote on Twitter: “Sad to hear that legendary actress Shashikala ji has passed away … She was a brilliant and versatile actress. May she rest in peace …”

Priyanka is currently based in London and is filming for her upcoming show, Citadel, which also stars Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. Prior to that, Priyanka had finished filming her movie, Text For You.

Over the past two months, Priyanka has seen two releases on Netflix – We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger – both of which have been well received. Last year, she also flew to Germany to shoot another of her films, Matrix 4.