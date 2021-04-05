The final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ will air in August





The return date is two months before the traditional AMC zombie drama launch.

The end of The walking dead is closer than you think. AMC announced on Sunday that the 11th and final season of The walking dead would return on August 22. It’s two months earlier than the show’s traditional debut in October and the first time the flagship zombie drama has launched outside of the Halloween season. The final season will consist of 24 episodes essentially a season and a half and will run through the end of 2022 on AMC as the basic cable network plans to cut spin-off stars Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol). in their own untitled series. The news was announced on Sunday via a teaser that aired during the Season 10 finale. (Watch that, below.) Season 10 has been extended with six additional episodes that were filmed during the pandemic. “With the release of the six additional episodes of Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to launch Season 11 bigger than ever,” showrunner Angela Kang said in a statement Sunday. . We’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, new locations, and our groups coming together in a community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them. “ In September, after months of deliberation, AMC announced that the flagship Walking Dead would end with its 11th season expanded. Sources say executives involved in the franchise debated between ending the show with season 11 or 12, but ultimately a decision was made to wrap up with an expanded 11th season. As THR reported at the time, AMC’s main source of revenue on the flagship series is advertising revenue. While the zombie drama remains one of the most watched programs on TV, its ratings are only a fraction of what they were at the show’s heyday. And while the odds have softened over the years, the series recently registered a series of dips in the series. advertising rates for the drama have also fallen. Additionally, the lucrative international rights to the flagship drama are blocked through a ten-year-old deal with Fox International. In addition, the broadcasting rights onThe walking deadwere sold years ago to Netflix. By launching a new spin-off featuringThe walking deadAMC, two of the most popular characters, will have the ability to sell international and streaming rights to the series while reducing the series’ budget and licensing fees. The plan, sources say, for the Carol and Daryl spin-off and to end the series around season 11 was in place long before former AMC chairman Charlie Collier who originally greenlitThe walking Dead left the network in 2018. “The last chapter of The walking dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will showcase the massive reach and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I’m excited to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these amazing new episodes to begin this summer, ”said Scott M. Gimple, TWD Universe Director of Content.







