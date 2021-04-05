Bollywood star in hospital with Covid





Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood’s most popular actors Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was hospitalized a day after testing positive for Covid-19. The actor said he was fine but decided to be admitted as a “precautionary measure on medical advice”. Many of the crew for the film he was working on in the city of Mumbai have also tested positive. Several Indian states have reported a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. The western state of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, was the biggest contributor to the outbreak. India crossed the 100,000 mark on Sunday for the first time since the pandemic began in March last year. Maharashtra alone accounted for 57,000 new cases on Sunday. The state announced several new limitations curb the spread, but infections continue to rise, affecting Bollywood and several other industries. A number of popular actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan have tested positive in recent days. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar treated in hospital after testing positive – his condition is said to be stable. The future of the cash-rich Indian Premiere League cricket tournament is also in doubt. It is due to start on April 9 and Mumbai is expected to host a number of matches. Officials from the Council for the Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have said the tournament will take place but fans will not be allowed inside the stadiums. Indian spinner Axar Patel and support staff from different teams have already tested positive. The recent outbreak comes after a sharp drop in the number of Covid cases in India. In January, India was reporting less than 15,000 cases per day. But the numbers started to climb again in March, largely due to weak testing and traces and lax security protocols. Since the start of the pandemic, India has confirmed more than 12.4 million cases and more than 165,000 deaths. It now has the third highest number of infections in the world after the United States and Brazil. But its number of deaths per capita is much lower.







