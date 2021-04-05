Actor Ajaz Khan, arrested in drug case, tests positive for coronavirus





Ajaz Khan, speaking to reporters after his arrest in drug case, insisted he was innocent New Delhi: Actor and former Bigg Boss competitor Ajaz Khan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case last week, has tested positive for coronavirus. Ajaz Khan has been transferred to a hospital, the anti-drug agency said, adding that officers involved in the case would also be tested for Covid. Several actors have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus over the months, particularly in Mumbai, which has seen a massive spike in cases that recently prompted Maharashtra to impose stricter Covid measures. Mr Khan had been held for questioning and then arrested after restricted drugs were recovered from his Mumbai apartment after a raid last week. The actor was arrested at Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. He was arrested after more than eight hours of questioning. Mr Khan, speaking to reporters after his arrest, insisted he was innocent. “Nothing was found either from my home or the airport,” Khan said. When asked several times about the drugs found at his home, he replied, “Nothing. Ask them where they got it … what they got were four sleeping pills. My wife had a miscarriage. and was depressed. She was taking these pills. “ The agency said it found alprazolam tablets at her residence while searching the Andheri and Lokhandwala town areas. The NCB had also raided the home of another TV actor, Gaurav Dixit, from where large quantities of banned drugs had been recovered. The actor and a foreign national – who lived with him, are missing from the bust. The raids took place after Gaurav Dixit’s name appeared during the interrogation of Ajaz Khan. The BCN has tightened the screws of the so-called Bollywood-narcotics union in recent months with searches, interrogations and arrests in this regard. The inquiries are linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Several industry figures, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, were interviewed by the BCN.

