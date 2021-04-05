The man who ate 50 creamed eggs in 24 minutes was inspired by the Hollywood movie classic





A man who ate 50 creamed eggs in 24 minutes revealed that the inspiration for the Easter “challenge” came from a Hollywood classic. Earlier this week, Max, from Brixton, south London, managed to poke fun at 2kg of Cadbury chocolate in less than half an hour. He came up with the idea of ​​other competitive online eaters and the 1967 prison drama Cool Hand Luke, filming it all for his Youtube channel. In the Oscar-winning film, Paul Newman’s character triumphs in an impulsive bet that he can eat 50 hard-boiled eggs in an hour. Speaking of his own success, Max said the secret is washing down the treats with lukewarm water.

(Image: @Maxvsfood / CATERS NEWS)

He said, “It’s weird because there are so many calories in them even though there aren’t many so you feel full but not at the same time. “You know you don’t want to eat anymore and have a sugar crash the next day. “Then you want to be hungry because they are not nutritious and you are running on empty calories. “I had water it looks weird but the hot water helped break it down a bit but in the end I was also drinking a lot of different types of milk and stuff like that too to mix it up. the flavor too.

(Image: @Maxvsfood / CATERS NEWS)

When asked what was the hardest part of the challenge, he continued, “It was definitely the shell, you think they wouldn’t be too bad, I even thought after eating them. one before in about 10 seconds. “But they’re so dense and hard, you have to really chew before you get to the center which is really sweet and thick. “It’s basically very difficult to eat chocolate quickly. After about 20 years the sugar rush hits you and while you may not feel full, your body is like I don’t really want this. “

(Image: @Maxvsfood / CATERS NEWS)

The next day he was still feeling the effects of the challenge. “It’s kind of like having a big drinking session, your body telling you you can’t function as well on it,” he added. Despite the ups and downs, Max plans to recreate it next year for his Maxvsfood chain, but plans to use different varieties of eggs to make a difference. “As a kid I loved having all the different Easter eggs so I guess it’s a children’s dream come true to be able to eat 50 of them,” he said.







