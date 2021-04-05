Sony Entertainment Televisions Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye made sure to portray the pain and sorrow of 1947 perfectly. Now, with a four-year jump, manufacturers have plenty of new things planned for viewers. After the jump there would be new entries that would spice up the show even more.

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye attends 4-year leap

After the jump, the audience will see Amrit and Randheer go their separate ways. There is the new gentleman in Amrits’ life, and the new man is said to be played by Kunal Jai Singh. He would play the character of Veer who is an alcoholic and hates his mother. With this, all the old characters would take on a new look. While Amrit would wear sarees and Randheer would be seen stepping into Nehru jackets.

Amrit still has to suffer a lot, even after moving to Delhi and leaving Lahore. With the jump, the show would become more interesting for viewers to see how the lives of the new characters merge with the old ones.

