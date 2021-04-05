Malayalam actor P Balachandran dies at 62





P. Balachandran, Malayalam actor, playwright and author has died at the age of 62. He will be remembered for his contribution to Malayalam cinema and literature. Reports say he was ill for several months and died early in the morning on Monday. Padmanabhan Balachandran Nair was born on February 2, 1952 to Padmanabha Pillai and Saraswati Bhai in the village of Sasthamkotta in the Kollam district of Kerala. He has worked in the Malayalam film industry as a screenwriter and actor. Read P Balachandran’s obituary in Malayalam He started his acting career with Richard Attenborough’s flagship film Gandhi in 1982. He has also appeared in films like Trivandrum Lodge, Thank You, Silence among others. He wrote the scripts for Uncle Bun, Kallu Kondoru Pennu, Police and so on. In 2012, he directed Ivan Megharoopan, based on the life of the poet P. Kunhiraman Nair, the only director of his career. P Balachandran (far right) with Mohan Lal (from left), director Venu Nagavalu and producer Anand. (Photo: Archive Express) As a playwright, he will be remembered most for Paavam Usman, for which he received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Professional Nataka Award in 1989. Balachandran was last seen in the political thriller One directed by Mammootty earlier this year. The veteran actor is survived by his wife Sreelatha and two children, Sreekanth and Parvathy. Fans and industry colleagues paid tribute to P Balachandran Actor and producer Jayasurya shared a photo of Balachandran on his Facebook page and wished peace for Balachandran’s soul. Producer Vijayan EastCoast wrote on Facebook: “My sincere condolences on the sad passing of actor, writer and director P. Balachandran today.” One fan tweeted: “Rest in Glory! #PBalachandran. “ Another tweeted: “A great loss, the streak of a historical portrait is gone. The huge all-rounder in the field of Malayalam film. So overwhelmed by his passing, my sincere condolences to his family. P Balachandran Sir.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos