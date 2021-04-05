Entertainment
Horoscope for Monday, April 5, 2021
Lunar alert
Avoid shopping or making big decisions between 2 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon changes from Capricorn to Aquarius.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You start this week sociable, eager to talk to others and share your hopes for the future. Not only will you learn, but many of you will be teaching. Late in the day, someone might surprise you. Be ready. Does anyone have something in store for you?
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You could be recognized today for the research or work you do behind the scenes. Yes, your efforts will be recognized! Nonetheless, something out of the blue may surprise you when dealing with a boss, parent, teacher, or VIP (including the police).
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Interactions with young people will be exciting. You could explore exciting travel plans and ideas about religion, human consciousness movements, philosophies, and political systems. You are welcoming an intoxicating exchange of ideas!
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Others admire you, especially bosses and parents. They want to hear your point of view on something and you are also interested in hearing what they have to say. It’s a great day to relate to authority figures even as a flirtation might arise. Woot!
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will like to study. Many of you will also appreciate the teaching. It is because you have the desire to expand your mind and share what you are learning with others. Of course, travel appeals. (You could discuss this possibility with a partner or close friend.)
Virgo (23 August-22 September)
You are eager to work hard to accomplish as much as you can on the job. This same zeal could apply to your plans to improve your health. Know that as the day progresses, something unexpected, some kind of surprise can interrupt things. Be ready.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Someone is looking forward to talking to you today. Can it be someone from the general public or a close friend or partner? Discussions about children can arise. Likewise, discussions about a future vacation or something to do with sports or the arts are also likely. A talkative day!
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Today, you are ready to roll up your sleeves and dive into your job or whatever task you have set for yourself in a practical way. You want to get things done! A family member may be able to help. Alternatively, this work can be in your home or a member of your family.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Today you are talkative because you are interested in everything! This includes children’s activities as well as the arts and anything sports related. You could also get involved with neighbors, siblings, and relatives. So much to do! So much to learn!
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Because you are interested in home repairs or something to do with real estate or improving your place of residence, you are interested in your finances. How much money will be available to you? What can you do and how can you swing it? You have to know the facts.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Today the moon is in your sign, which always makes you more emotional than usual. (This happens two days a month.) However, today the Moon is bouncing off Mercury, making you curious and eager to talk to others. Do you have something to say!
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Trust your profitable ideas today. Write them down and maybe get them up on the pole to see if anyone greets them. You think quietly and do your research behind the scenes. Who knows what that could be?
If your birthday is today
Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur Pharrell Williams (1973) shares your birthday. You are an honest, free-spirited and friendly shooter! As your personal New Year begins, you are entering a major window of change in your life. Prepare to pivot in a big way. Welcome this because it gives you exciting opportunities to explore new ideas and ways of doing things. Your personal independence could be put to the test.
