Actor Nayla Jaffri fights for royalty payment as she struggles to pay for cancer treatment – Celebrity





Actor Nayla Jaffri, one of PTV’s golden years, took to Twitter to ask for the government’s help in the fight against ovarian cancer. In response, Sindh Culture Minister Sardar Shah announced that his department “would gladly bear all its expenses. Jaffri’s video was posted on Twitter by his friend and filmmaker Furqan Siddiqui. Jaffri highlighted the difficulty she faces in affording health care, given her prolonged illness and rising medical expenses. When I first joined PTV, I remember broadcasters paying us royalties for reruns of our old shows, the actor recalls. And while it wasn’t a lot, getting that extra cash was always nice, she continued. The last soap opera I did aired about six times in the last six years, maybe four. Likewise, other dramas, Jaffri noted. For those reruns, we should have received royalties, she argued, ending her reflection by acknowledging that the royalties would have made it easier for her to pay the expenses of her fight. A lot of other people might not need such money, but when you haven’t worked for a while and you don’t have any support, these things become very important. she declared. She not only made this case for former actors, but also included athletes and other art contributors in her appeal. In response to Siddiqui’s tweet, Shah made his comment to the delight of people. Other assets on the platform also responded, expressing their eagerness to help. Jaffri also took the opportunity to thank his fans and supporters for their love and support over the years. News of Jaffri’s cancer diagnosis first appeared in 2017, although exaggerated. She quickly spoke up and addressed the news, saying it was exaggerated, albeit factual. She is best known for her work in Aa Mujh Ko Sulana, Desi girls and Thodi Si Khushiyan.

