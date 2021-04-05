Thandiwe Newton corrects the spelling of his name Thandie Newton





In a new interview with british people Vogue, Thandiwe Newton introduces the world to the w that was carelessly dropped from his first acting credit and has continued throughout his professional career ever since. This is my name, the Westworld said the actress. It’s always been my name. I take back what is mine. Written Vogue, Thandiwe means beloved in the Shona language of Zimbabwe, where Newtons mother originated. On all future projects, Newton would be credited with using the correct spelling of his name. The actress, born Melanie Thandiwe Newton Parker, also reveals that her decision to speak publicly about her experiences with sexual harassment and misconduct in the film industry, including seeking treatment from Flirt Teen director John Duigan wasn’t without backlash, one point prompted Newton to fire a publicist who begged her to stop talking about sexual abuse because it wasn’t good for your reputation. . Said Newton, there was a point where my ghost changed, you know, and that was then, he was 16. He completely derailed me from myself. I was traumatized. It was kind of PTSD for sure. I was so distraught and dismayed that a director had abused a young actress, and it was happening elsewhere, minors being abused and how fucked up it was. I was basically waiting for someone to come and say, “What do we do about this? the Land of the gods The actress also reflected on the recent baffling push for female costars to receive compassionate pay for the same work as their male counterparts, as happened with herself and Westworld costar Evan Rachel Wood in 2018. It wasn’t a party. I was disgusted, Newton recalls. Even though people know they can speak up now, there is always the fear of losing their job. I mean literally, people still say, there’s someone else out there who could take that position, if you’re not happy, that kind of shit. I think studio managers have to take on a lot more responsibility.

