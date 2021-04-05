It’s huh? for Hollywood All that is old is no longer new

Alexandria, VA – With the Oscars in less than three weeks on Sunday, April 25, the adjustments and changes to the 93rd Academy Awards continue to evolve. Begun in 1929, the Hollywood film industry’s High Holy Night awards season has never missed a year. The contenders for Oscar’s first six years spanned the previous two years, but from 1934 Oscar eligibility was determined only by the previous calendar year.

Oscar is forever and ever adaptive. The differences this year include a change of venue to Union Station in Los Angeles with elements of the live TV show from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, short interviews with all the nominees, and especially no participation in the Zoom prizes.

The producers of this year’s super big show Jesse Collins (Emmy nominee for Zobomafoo), Stacey Sher (Oscar nominee for Django Unchained and Erin Brokovich), and Stephen Soderbergh (Oscar-winning director for Traffic 2000) intend that the ceremony to be uniquely intimate, focusing on the narrative aspects of filmmaking.

Stories matter is the maxim of the story. The show will be directed like a movie set: creative, collaborative, captivating and entertaining. To that end, acceptances should not only be brief, but the notes (the Hollywood plateau speaks for a strongly suggested but still subtle direction) urge Oscar winners to read the room and tell our story instead of agreeing to thank. mom, their final year drama teacher. , CAA agents, unsung cast and crew, or the babysitter.

There will be a strict dress code. Dressing like new is good. The occasional cowboy is not. No Zoom-mod, come-as-you-are jeans below (or even no pants), which includes a retro nod to ’70s streaky sensations, like the guy who surprised the host Oscar winner David Niven as he was about to feature Best Picture presenter Elizabeth Taylor in 1974.

An equally famous Niven joked, it was almost inevitable. Isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh a man will ever have in his life is to strip down and show his flaws.

Before the streakers were interrupted, Niven spoke about the state of affairs in a troubled world. If one reads the newspapers or listens to the news, it is quite obvious that the worlds are having a nervous breakdown. Vietnam, the oil crisis, Watergate, the kidnapping of Patty Hearst, everything now looks pale compared to a global pandemic that capsizes human life in the first quarter of the 21st century. Life and rewards continue.

AMC Theaters unfortunately canceled Best Picture Showcase – 24 Hours of Oscar, their annual fixed-price screening of Best Picture nominated films. The logistics of showing eight Best Picture nominated films with limited opening hours and reduced seating capacity proved impractical. AMC Hoffman was opened, using the highest COVID19 health and safety protocols.

Cinemark Theaters and the Anjelica Theater in the Mosaic District are open for business. The Anjelica shows the Oscars telecast on the big screen with trivia games and giveaways. Tickets will be limited due to seat capacity restrictions. Check out theaters for more details.

In an awards season dominated by films shown in home scripts, sticking around to watch the ceremonies on ABC feels nostalgic. Yet this year’s nominees are anything but the David Nivens Oscars.

The selection of nominees for 2021 has proven to be the most diverse across all fields of film arts and sciences. Nine of the 20 acting appointments are for people of color. Two women are nominated for Best Director for the first time, with their films also contenders for Best Picture: Chlo Zhao (Nomadland, the front runner for Best Picture) and Emerald Fenell (a promising young woman).

Loved by all, the late Chadwick Boseman is everyone’s favorite as Best Actor for his role in My Raineys Black Bottom. Four-time Oscar nominee and Best Supporting Actress for Fences 2016, the indomitable Viola Davis also won the Best Actress award for her role in the film nominated for Best Picture.

In another Women’s Year, it is fitting that women’s films about women lead the race for grand prix. Perhaps the greatest stories ever told about women by a woman came from 19th century British writer Jane Austen.

The latest and greatest film adaptation of Austens’ classic novel about good intentions gone horribly wrong, Emma. is in the running for Best Costume (Alexandra Byrne) and Best Makeup and Hairstyle (Laura Allen). If Oscar was listening to the zebra, Emma’s lush and alluring art direction and lavish 1800s British treasure set up by Kave Quinn would be up for Best Production Design, along with the entertaining adaptation of Eleanor’s screenplay. Catton.

The past year has been marked by uncertainty for all of us. Change and acclimatization became four letter words. All that is old no longer seems new, or even new normal, but lost. Lives have lost material. Their stories matter. As 2021 approaches, as art, especially cinema, imitates and honors life, we hope their stories will be told boldly, honestly, with truth and justice for all.

