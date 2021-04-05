Remembering Shashikala: An Iconic Actress Who Left Bollywood In Search Of Peace | Hindi movie news





You would like to hate her, because Shashikala was a nasty ace in a world full of men! Her decades-long glamorous career has been mingled with strong-willed characters, always the polar opposite of a leading ideological woman. And what more, Shashikala refused to be type and experimented by playing many supports characters in over 100 films. Heres celebrating effervescent actress Shashikala, whose captivating roles and flamboyant style have captured hearts! Youth

Born under the name Shashikala Jawalkar, the seasoned actress has become a popular figure in the film world with just her first name. Born on August 4, 1932 in the district of Maharashtras Solapur, Shashikala started winning at a very young age. In an interview with a news portal, the veteran actress recalled that at the age of five she was playing, singing and dancing to earn money. They were six siblings and Shashikala quickly entered the movies, for a qawwali scene in 1945 liberating Zeenat and earned Rs 24 for his act. She then signed a four-year contract for a salary of Rs 400 with filmmaker Shaukat Hussain Rizvi. In her twenties, Shashikala tied the knot with Om Prakash Saigal and they had two daughters.



Best works

Shashikala went on to gain some recognition with supporting roles in films like Teen Batti Char Raasta (1953) and Surang (1953). Tarachand Barjatyas Aarti (1962) featured Shashikala in a gray shade and she was applauded for her act alongside Meena Kumari, Ashok Kumar and Pradeep Kumar. She even won a Filmfare Award for her act. His performance in Aarti was followed by numbers ace in hits like Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar (1996), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Gumrah (1993), Waqt (1965) and Khubsoorat (1980) to never name a few. Diversion into television and working with the Khans

Shashikala has also starred in soap operas and tried key roles in Apnaapan and Son Pari. Continuing her passion for movies, she also signed up for older characters. Shashikala played Shah Rukh Khan’s worried mother in Baadshah, while she played Salman Khan’s grandmother in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The veteran actress was also seen trying on a cameo on Karan Johar directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Life in the spotlight

After a difficult childhood and a long struggle for recognition, Shashikala painted a success story, but it turns out that she didn’t really like her trip to Bollywood. In an interview with Timesofindia.com, the veteran actress shared, I would regret that I was playing negative roles, when in reality I am not the type of woman I play. Plus, I had everything, but no peace of mind. Shashikala diverted his energy to selfless work and followed the path preached by Mother Teresa. For over a decade, Shashikala has cared for spastic and struggling children, people with leprosy. Whenever I worked for them, I felt a surge of energy and I also saw hope in my life, Shashikala had already shared. Disappearance

Shashikala died at the age of 88 on April 4. She was residing in her family home in Colaba, Mumbai. According to a source, his funeral will take place in a church.

