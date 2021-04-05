Entertainment
John Oliver has THAT to say about Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page release
Rege-Jean Page’s Bridgerton release has everyone talking about it, including John Oliver who spoke about it last week tonight.
Since Rege-Jean Page announced his exit from Bridgerton, the news has generated a strong reaction from fans of the series, including celebrity fans. Although last week’s host tonight John Oliver has a rather different response to the same, who in his recent episode said it was appropriate that the Duke’s character didn’t show up in the second season. Oliver further proved his take on the Duke’s exit by pointing to a hilarious character trait that is synonymous with him.
While most Bridgerton fans may be too clueless to buy Oliver’s hilarious reasoning, the talk show host managed to make a few valuable points. In his latest episode on the US debt crisis, Oliver illustrated his take on the manipulative montage scary by citing an example from Bridgerton.
Discussing Rege-Jean Page’s exit from the show, the show’s host argued that it wasn’t a big deal, saying, “A: His character arc is mostly over and he’s not. ‘does not appear in the rest of the novels. It really is a generational story of the whole family. And also, you could absolutely lose the Duke. It is actually perfectly in his character to start something that he does not finish.
Even though the internet is in mourning because Page is not in the second season, the actor was recently spotted leaving his apartment in Los Angeles. The photos showed Page holding a suitcase and backpack, suggesting he might move to another location. It was also recently reported that Rege-Jean, following Bridgerton’s success, has become one of the main contenders among fans to consider replacing Daniel Craig in 007 after his release.
