Cher apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ George Floyd tweet





Cher came under fire on Friday night after expressing a belief that had she been in Minneapolis at the time, her intervention could have saved Floyd’s life.

The singer and actress told her 3.9 million Twitter followers in a since-deleted tweet: “I was talking with mum and she said ‘I watched the trial of the policeman who killed George Floyd and cried.’ I said ‘mum, I know it’s going to sound crazy, but … I kept thinking ….. Maybe if I had been there, … I could have helped you. ”

The tweet drew widespread criticism, with some online commentators accusing him of having a “white savior” complex.

One Twitter user wrote: “@Dear I say this with respect: White Savior Complex. Stop it.” Another said: “If the EMS firefighter who tried to intervene was unsuccessful, you had no chance. What a message !! Breathtaking. Do you think you have some kind of magical power? The police do not. would allow no one to interfere in Their affairs. ” Cher first responded to the controversy surrounding the tweet by doubling down on her stance and telling fans, “You don’t know what I did, who I am or what I believe. I CAN, I HAVE, AND I WILL … HELP. ” The 74-year-old singer later returned to the platform to apologize for her earlier comments, saying she spoke to a friend who made her realize “You can piss off people and hurt them by not knowing not all that is “NOT appropriate” to Say. “I know Ppl apologizes when they are in a jam, BUT GOD I AM SO SORRY if I bother anyone in the Blk community. [heart]Said the Grammy Award winner. Chauvin, 45, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, with his defense attorney Eric Nelson arguing that the video evidence did not fully capture the complexity of the moment and that Chauvin had completed his police training.

