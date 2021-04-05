TEGNA launches Twist Entertainment Network | Business





TYSONS, Virginia – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 5, 2021 – TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced the launch of Twist, its multicast channel for women featuring lifestyle and reality programming. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005262/en/ Available in 43 of Nielsen’s top 50 DMAs, Twist Carrier includes 41 TEGNA markets, 11 Univision local television markets including the four major markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, 31 markets HC2 Broadcasting and WISH Indianapolis, WADL Detroit and WIWN Milwaukee. Live viewers can visit www.watchtwist.com to find out about availability in their area and to view program information and schedules. With the launch of Twist today, reality TV has become much more exciting for live viewers, said Brian Weiss, president and CEO of TEGNA Entertainment Networks. Audiences craving lifestyle and reality programming, who have been underserved in the multicast space, now have free access to high-quality programming that had never been available live. Twist offers exciting home, food, and lifestyle shows with jaw-dropping before and after reveals, as well as dramatic reality shows with great personalities and unpredictable moments. Twist lineup includes major unscripted TV hits, including Dance Moms, Tabatha takes over, Flipping Out, Clean House and more . New shows, including Strange eye for the straight guy, Top Chef: Masters and Dr. 90210 will be added to the network in the coming months. Local TEGNA stations have launched an on-air and digital promotional campaign to help viewers discover and watch Twists programming. See it promo video here. About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company serving the greater good of our communities. Across all platforms, TEGNA tells inspiring stories, conducts impactful surveys and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 TV stations in 51 US markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of the top 4 affiliate networks in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39% of all TV households nationwide. TEGNA also owns the main True Crime Network, Twist and Quest multicast networks. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across TV, digital and OTT platforms, including Price, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information visit www.TEGNA.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005262/en/ CONTACT: For media inquiries, contact: Demetrios Karoutsos Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations 703-873-6327 [email protected] For investor inquiries, contact: Doug kuckelman Head of Investor Relations 703-873-6764 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELEVISION AND RADIO ENTERTAINMENT WOMEN CONSUMERS SOURCE: TEGNA Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 04/05/2021 7:30 a.m. / DISC: 04/05/2021 7:30 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005262/en

