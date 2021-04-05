Bollywood Celebrities Give You A Sneak Peek Of 6 Pairs Of Jeans To Have In Their Closet: Bollywood News





Denims can never go out of style and it's a well-known fact. Denims are loved by everyone and there are a variety of jeans that you should always have in your wardrobe. Bollywood stars are always booming on this fashion trend with different types of denims and increasing their style game making it chic but absolutely basic and comfortable. Here are some of the jeans to have in your closet. WIDE LEG JEANS Wide jeans or flared jeans were one of the trends of the 60s and 70s. They say the fashion is always coming back and so is the new generation. The coolest way to wear jeans and you don't even have to choose between comfort and choice. Anushka Sharma's relaxed style with wide leg jeans and a basic top is a comfortable way to wear your jeans. JEAN MOM Mom jeans are a typical 2000s fad and the phrase was popularized due to a Saturday Night Live sketch in 2003. Now, loose-fitting denims are cool again. Mom jeans with chunky sneakers and fancy tops make the best looks! Deepika Padukone is the flagship of this trend and she looks fabulous! JEAN BOYFRIEND Boyfriend jeans are a perfect concept. It is soft but not too much and comfortable! Distressed jeans, frayed hem, and washed out undertones are a stealer. You can dress them up or dress them up, but they still don't fail to make a statement. BELL BOTTOM Bell Bottoms was in the spotlight in the 1970s. It has become tighter at the waist and wider at the bottom. It has also made its way in the present day. They wowed everyone with the flared silhouettes back then and they sure do now! Flare bottoms with fancy shirts and tops look absolutely gorgeous and help you to pull off the fashion game easily! Kareena Kapoor Khan kills the bell bottom look with a red and white striped shirt in a tie-up style. JEANS PRINT Floral and printed jeans are making a comeback, Bollywood actresses are jumping on denim pants printed with embroidery and embellishments. Kriti Sanon lives up to the expectations of all style gurus. SKINNY JEANS In the 2000s, skinny jeans started to gain popularity. They stayed the entire time and never fail to make you look absolutely ready to go in minutes! Ananya Panday took off the light blue jeans with a basic top and we can't go without the fashion effortlessly!

