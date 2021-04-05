Borne the Battle # 236: Mikal Vega, Navy SEAL veteran, actor, founder of Vital Warrior





Mikal Vega is an accomplished actor, Kundalini Yoga teacher and founder of the non-profit organization, Vital warrior. In this episode of Borne the Battle, Vega discusses her struggle with the military transition, finding a cure for her PTSD, finding alternative therapies, and forming a nonprofit organization with the goal of to share what he has learned. Vega served 22 years in the Navy as an EOD and SEAL specialist. He found his purpose as a shield for people who could not protect themselves. During one mission, an IED struck his vehicle and the damage from the explosion resulted in severe neck trauma. This trauma changed the course of life in Vegas. It was only later that he realized the extent of his injuries when he began to struggle in his civilian life and personal relationships. Instead of collapsing under the weight of injuries and PTSD, Vega has funneled her recovery successes to help other Veterans and their families. Vital Warrior is a nonprofit and therapeutic system designed to help Veterans and their families de-stress, heal and gain strength through their experiences without the aid of prescription drugs. His goal? Put a Vital Warrior brick and mortar studio outside of every military base. When Vega transitioned to civilian life and faced post-traumatic stress, he began the practice of Kundalini Yoga. Now he shares the practice and other techniques that have helped him heal with his clients. Vital Warrior takes a disciplined and regulated approach to the practice of yoga, which Vega teaches in Venice, CA, where it offers free courses to veterans. Vega allows her students to reject the victim’s state of mind and take responsibility for their health. In this episode, Vega discusses: His experience of wounds and a path to recovery.

The reasons he left the military after 22 years.

How he got to where he is now.

His Hollywood career

Make a motion capture shoot for Activision Worn combat veteran of the week: Mentioned in this episode: Jabari Shakir is a Podcast Intern with the VA Digital Media Engagement Team. He is a journalism student at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Subscribe and listen on your favorite podcatcher







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos