Bollywood Inspired Looks For Ace Tropical Print For Summer

Spring comes with endless floral trends that fill the catwalks, fashion streets and magazine covers. While it’s hard to argue with the timelessness of fun flowers, this year we’re leaning towards the vibrant tropical print for Spring / Summer 2021. Versace relaunched its palm print last year with a remake of the Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Grammy Awards dress. Gucci, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana among many others followed suit and turned to the aesthetics of the jungle and exotic wildlife to be inspired by their collections. We watch how these tropical prints make our summer style fun and fabulous, especially as we head to the nearest beach destination. These celebrities and their fashion statements prove that tropical prints are here to stay.
6 celebrity looks that make a stylish case for tropical prints
Get ready for summer with tropical prints and soon you’ll just need a cocktail in hand to feel like you’re at the beach.
1. Ananya Panday Tropical Coordinating Skirt Set
Coordinating sets are Bollywood’s most popular summer outfits and no matter where they are heading, they aren’t seen without one. Ananya Panday’s refreshing version of this tropical trend is bright and fun surely made for summer days. Wear it with a matching jacket or oversized shirt as it does or keep it sassy without it, too.
2. Disha Patani’s tropical swimsuit
What summer vacation is complete without a summer-ready swimsuit? And what summer vacation is complete without a tropical print swimsuit? Certainly not Disha Patani’s vacation looks. If you’re heading to the beach soon or choose to hang out by the pool, make sure it’s not without a tropical print swimsuit and even better if it features a plunging neckline as well.
3. Aditi Rao Hydari’s floral shirt
Floral shirts are summer’s unsung heroes and a quintessential tropical touch to her choice is just what you need for a stylish day. What makes Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfit so special is that this shirt not only brings the tropical feel of the season during the day, but also when stylish even for a night out. Experiment with different textures like satin, cotton and linen for the season with your tropical prints in place.
4. Tropical midi dress by Malaika Arora
Midi dresses are a fun way to keep the relaxed vibes in place where tropical prints add fun and frolic to your look. Malaika Arora’s tropical choice does just that. Mandira Wirk’s tropical chic pick of Uber adds just the right courage to your summer look and with the right shoes and accessories, you’ll be season-ready in no time.
5. Alaya Furniturewala tropical crop top set
How do you mix tropical goodness with loungewear? You let Alaya Furniturewala do the talking. Her look is just what you need for a lazy summer afternoon at home that instantly changes as your outfit comes out. Tropical wildlife gets a minimal touch that works best if you want to jump on the bandwagon without the loud, eclectic prints.
6. Alia Bhatt’s fun short dress
Nothing screams an elegant summer look better than a dream dress. Take some tropical prints and mix them up to add that printed joy to your outfit and voila, you have a fun summer outfit like Alia Bhatt that is anything but boring. This summer should be minimalist prints and sleek silhouettes and Alia Bhatt’s dress turns out to be just that.
