Big B replaces the late Rishi Kapoor in the remake of “The Intern” in Hollywood; 3 Hindi films from 2021 adapted by English films

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: After Piku, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are all ready to share screen space again. This time, Amitabh and Deepika will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Intern. Previously, the late actor Rishi Kapoor was supposed to play the part. He died last year after battling cancer for two long years. Speaking to Instagram, Deepika shared the first poster for the film. The poster was in yellow and white characters. He also had a silhouette image of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. She shared the poster with the caption, who said, “What an absolute honor to collaborate with one of my most special co-stars again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.” Consult the poster: Well, looks like this year is all about the Indian adaptation of Hollywood movies. Recently, Parineeti Chopra’s star film The Girl On The Train was also released on Netflix. This film was also the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film of the same name. The 2016 Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train was directed by Tate Taylor and starred Emily Blunt in the title role. This year Aamir Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha will also be released and this film is also the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from that, Tiger Shroff is also played in a Rambo action flick. The film is the Indian adaptation of the 2008 Hollywood superhit film Rambo. Meanwhile, at work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. Now she will be seen in the 83 movie in which she stars as Kapil Dev’s wife. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Emraan Hashmi with Chehre, Jhund, among others. Posted by:

Deeksha Sharma







