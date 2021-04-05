Ken Burns and Lynn Novicks Hemingway, revised

One could see these gender experiences not only as graces attempting to control biological destiny, and therefore behavior, but as a way for her to express her own dual nature: the masculine and the feminine, the assertive and the assertive. loved it. Hemingways’ interest in androgyny began with her. Burns and Novick report that in bed with his fourth wife, journalist Mary Welsh, he sometimes liked to pretend to be a girl and that Mary was a boy. His unfinished novel The Garden of Eden also revolves around sexual ambiguity. The protagonist of the book, David Bourne, is a young writer living in France with his wife Catherine. The couple want to be changed, to challenge gender roles, and to have an affair with the same woman, but David is becoming more and more uncomfortable with this fluidity, just as Hemingway was uncomfortable with it in life. One of Hemingway’s most heartbreaking sections is the films’ description of the author’s excruciating relationship with his third and youngest child, Gloria, who was born as Gregory and lived through the latter part of his life. as a trans woman. Maybe Gloria recognized some of her impulses in her father as well. In an angry letter, she called him Ernestine.

After high school, Hemingway went to work as a reporter for Kansas City. Star, where he paid particular attention to the style guide: Use short sentences. Use short opening paragraphs. Use vigorous English. In 1918, still eager for experience, he volunteered to work for the Red Cross and enlisted as an ambulance driver in Italy. Just over a month after entering service, Hemingway was wounded by a mortar and spent time recovering in a Milan hospital. While there, he fell in love with an American nurse named Agnes von Kurowsky. When he returned to Oak Park in 1919, it was with the understanding that he and Agnes would marry. But she quickly wrote to say that she was planning to marry someone else. Hemingway never got over Agness’s rejection. But he put his angst to work. In A Farewell to Arms, his second novel, published in 1929, Lieutenant Frederic Henry, an American paramedic, falls in love with Catherine Barkley, an English nurse stationed in Italy. What does the young couple believe in outside of themselves and their love in the midst of all this death? Realism. Frédéric observes:

If people bring so much courage to this world, the world has to kill them to break them, then of course it kills them. The world is breaking everyone and then many are strong in broken places. But those who won’t break it kill. He kills the very good and the very meek and the very brave impartially. If you are neither of these, you can be sure that it will kill you too, but there will be no special rush.

Gertrude Steins’ roundelay syntax and logic feels very present here. A farewell to arms is about perspective and perception, and what to do with life as you live it. Part of the sadness at the heart of the Hemingway movie is the life we ​​see happen to the writer that he doesn’t seem to feel, or doesn’t want to feel, protecting a self he didn’t know or couldn’t face.

One way he managed to get a feel for who he was was to tell lies. When, in 1919, he returned home to Oak Park with the aim of making, he said, the world safe for Ernest Hemingway, the boy played out his idea of ​​heroism by giving lectures for pay, describing how he had carried a soldier to safety before he collapses. It was fiction, his theater. Whenever he went out on the street, he wore his uniform, including a black velvet Italian cape. It was his costume. He wanted to be known and would be known. Like many writers, he began his life as an author by performing. But once you start telling whoppers like that you can’t stop because one lie always leads to another. On the other hand, hadn’t his life, with its various cruelties and manipulations, started with a lie? How could he know who he was if Grace had told him he was something else and even dressed him for the role, or when Agnes had promised undying love that didn’t last? Does life and, more precisely, a woman like fiction?

Hemingway is full of writers. Theres Edna OBrien on Hemingway in love, and Tobias Wolff on his influence. Ultimately, these opinions are a sort of distraction, but its necessary filling. It’s possible that Hemingway is a complicated and superficial person, addicted to the high of being known to nurture a steadily shrinking self. As Stein thought in his 1933 book, The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas, But what a story the real Hem’s, and one he should tell himself but alas he never will. After all, as he himself once whispered, there is the career, the career. He took on the role of Papaa, a man of genius but firm paternalism, a hunter and a drinker as an actor could play Mark Antony, through study and perseverance. Hemingway always seemed to be in the right place at the right time: Paris with the Steins and the Fitzgeralds, Gstaad with the Murphys, Spain with Ava Gardner. There was writing, and there was fashionable life, and his great masterpieces The Short Happy Life by Francis Macomber, The Snows of Kilimanjaro are about fashionable lives derailed by nature, by death and a belief in the myth of arrival, which ultimately gets you nowhere. Indeed, Harry, in Kilimanjaro, cannot go anywhere; he’s got gangrene and he’s dying, and we’re supposed to understand that maybe Harry died a long time ago, when he couldn’t become the artist he dreamed of becoming:

From now on, he would never write the things he had kept to write until he knew enough to write them well. Well, he wouldn’t have to fail trying to write them down either. Maybe you could never write them down, and that’s why you postponed them and delayed the start. Why, he would never know now.

It’s the comma before now that’s killing me. This break before the end. Because the breaks come before the end, and with Hemingway, as with Samuel Beckett and Harold Pinter, I’m grateful for what’s left out, for what the writer has allowed me to have for myself: my imagination, driven by his.

There is ugliness to Hemingway, not the kind of ugliness one hears in the documentary’s opening statement about writing. Like Stein, Hemingway was not above the impulse to reduce people to types; nor did he fully resist the sharp, class-based racism of his time. It’s hard to get through the condescending, ugly, sho nuff conversation in Steins Melanctha’s short story, and the deeply rotten racial elements in Hemingways’ novel To Have and Have Not. These things are as much a part of America as the myth of idealized masculinity. But why a movie about Hemingway now, and not, say, Faulkner? Isn’t Faulkner a more vibrant figure, who in his Snopes stories and novels foreshadowed the age of the Trump and Derek Chauvins trial, and the Gordian knot that continues to suffocate large parts of our country? In this context, Burns and Novicks Hemingway feels a bit anachronistic and smacks of museums, as Stein once said of Hemingway.

As I watched, I kept coming back to Dearborn’s biography to fill in the details I was missing, such as the observation that the ample and boastful Grace was no different from Gertrude Stein in body, demeanor and his work ethic. Every writer is every writer they loved and quarreled with, for every parent is every parent they loved and quarreled with. Hemingway was also Stein and Grace and his father. The drama was always who would win.

As I revisited his writing, I remembered that it was his movement that touched me about how he moves characters from one part of the play to another. Easier said than done, and one of the ways he’s parted ways with Stein. He replaced thought with action which Stein saw as an affront to modernism. Gertrude Stein and Sherwood Anderson are very funny about Hemingway, Stein writes in AliceB. Toklas. They both agreed that they have a soft spot for Hemingway because he is such a good student. He’s a rotten student, I protested. You don’t understand, they both said, it’s flattering to have a student doing it without understanding it. Steins’ voice and his experiences with sound are part of the backbone of his work, and how captivating is it? Realize that Hemingways, famous in muscular prose, was born out of admiration for sui-generis sentences and paragraphs of a middle-aged lesbian? Absorbing Steins’ influence and admitting his attraction was a way to achieve what he had always dreamed of: being a girl in love with a powerful woman.