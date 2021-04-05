Bollywood: Akshay Kumar hospitalized





An hour ago Image quote, Akshay Kumar / fb Bollywood star Akshay Kumar sent a message to his fans after he was admitted to hospital. A woman diagnosed with coronavirus infection has been admitted to hospital for medical treatment. Social media sites, such as Twitter and Facebook, have widely shared information about his condition. A day after news broke that he had been rushed to hospital because he had been diagnosed with Covid-19, Akshay Kumar tweeted that he had been admitted to hospital. He assured his fans and supporters that he was fine but was hospitalized for medical care and advice. Image quote, Akshay Kumar “Thank you very much for your prayers and warm hopes. It seems you have been accepted. I am doing very well but I was taken to hospital with care and medical advice. I hope to be back in the neighborhood soon. ” be careful, ”he wrote. On Sunday, Akshay Kumar wrote: “I want to share with you all that I received the Covid-19 this morning and that I am all medical advice. I am immediately quarantined. I am in quarantine at home and I get the necessary medical attention. I urge everyone we meet to get tested and be careful. I will be back soon. “ Akshay Kumar is one of the big players who has returned to work after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. He started shooting for his new film Bell Bottom which he made in Scotland in August of last year, and also worked twice to complete the film within the allotted 45 days. Image quote, Akshay Kumar / fb In recent days, Akshay Kumar has shot a new movie starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha called Ram Setu. Reports say around 45 of the people working on the film were found to be infected with Covid-19. He is the latest Bollywood star to be diagnosed with the disease despite the second outbreak of Covid19 infection. Some of the latest Bollywood stars to be diagnosed with this infection include Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govinda and many more.

