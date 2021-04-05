Ken Burns’ Doctor Hemingway: Are you going to read his books afterwards?

In 1924, critic Edmund Wilson did what critics are known to do on occasion: he announced the arrival of an amazing new voice in American fiction. Reviewing Ernest Hemingways’ first two books, Three Stories and Ten Poems and In Our Time, Wilson celebrated the early short stories of a Midwestern-born journalist who served in the Great War. His work was simple without being naive, Wilson wrote, lucid without being didactic, precise on questions of war and foreign lands, pioneering in the way it penetrated deep into the heads of his characters. It is, Wilson said, a uniquely American development.

The model was set for Hemingways’ literary identity for decades to come: two-fisted, fearless and unvarnished. Much of the story is told in Hemingway, a six-hour three-part documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick that airs Monday on PBS. The directors skillfully capture the highlights of the writers’ lives and careers: Midwestern education, journalism, war service, literary fame, romantic chess, fishing, drink, Nobel, no more drink, decline, self-gunshot wound. inflicted on Ketchum, Idaho, in 1961. They argue for a great American life, with all the familiar comforts of a Burns production, slow panning over sepia-toned photos, understated narration (by Peter Coyote) and avuncular talking heads.

What they don’t do is assert his rights as a great American writer. It’s a more difficult task these days.

Reading Hemingway in 2021, nearly a century after Wilson launched it, may feel more like an archivist’s duty than an engagement with a vibrant literary force. Some of the reasons for this are for the #CancelPapa variety: N-word invocations and macho heroes lamenting the bitchy women around them. And for all his distant experiences in the Caribbean, Europe and Africa worked into stories and reports that now carry a whiff of outdated exoticism, it could be thematically a note. So many of its stories revolve around its manly protagonists soggyly discovering that they are vulnerable or trying not to admit that they are. (I feel like everything has gone to hell inside of me. I don’t know, Marge.)

Yet Hemingways’ obsolescence is not just a matter of cultural policy; it is a consequence of its success. Literary culture has so deeply sublimated what makes sense about Hemingway, and spread beyond, that it hardly needs Hemingway himself.

The theme of brooding masculinity, first introduced to a society in turmoil during the days of the World Wars, is now just one of the many traumas writers are free to explore. Its vaunted simplicity of baby shoes, never worn, is precious. Joan Didion learned to write by copying her stories. But rigorous simplicity is not always the example of great writing. (Among contemporary dads, William Faulkners’ woolly stock is much higher at the moment.) As for his cultural tourism, world literature now offers us what he couldn’t see from the inside. No need to wait for a sermonizing dispatch from the Great American Lion of Letters.

Presumably, Burns and Novick disagree. (An accompanying anthology for the series, The Hemingway Stories, was released last month.) But while no one could expect Hemingway to delve into literary criticism, it’s surprising how deeply the documentary attempts to defend on behalf of Hemingway as a writer or to argue. why we could read it today.

Ken Burns, director with Lynn Novick of the new PBS documentary, Hemingway. (Evan Barlow)

This is in part a function of the assembled commentators. Biographers and literary historians abound, but the most enthusiastic supporter of the Hemingways 1940 novel from the Spanish Civil War, For Whom the Bell Ringing, is the late Senator John McCain, who took inspiration from the novel’s hero, Robert Jordan. The fiction writers who figure among them Tobias Wolff, Mario Vargas Llosa, Edna OBrien and Abraham Verghese are dark and at times ambivalent about Hemingways’ work. (Llosa sneers at a sex scene in Tolls; OBrien dismisses The Old Man and the Sea.) While writers have emerged over the past three decades who claim Hemingway as a key inspiration, Burns and Novick do not have them. put in front of a camera.

One reason may be that despite the supposed timelessness of his prose, the Hemingways style was largely the product of a particular modernist moment. As the documentary notes, he was part of a movement that often valued the obscurity of Ezra Pounds’ gnomic poems, Gertrude Steins redundant the prose and made it feel more familiar, less artistic. Unlike James Joyce and Virginia Woolf, his early plots were decidedly straightforward, dealing with national dramas in Michigan or a bitter war in Europe. His frankness, as well as his sense of character subjectivity, felt new in the era following Henry James and Theodore Dreiser. (This was the uniquely American development Edmund Wilson was talking about.)

And now? Telling a budding writer to focus on crisp dialogue and an inner sense of character is like insisting that toddlers study cuneiform before learning their ABCs. It’s a sensibility rooted in American literature, and Hemingways’ work isn’t necessarily the best place to learn it. Think of a story like Big Two Hearted River, in which the trauma felt by Nick Adams after a wildfire and the loss of a friend is strongly repressed; instead, Hemingway unwinds an over-stretched thread on the reviving power of nature, with a Stein-for-dummies beat affected. (He was sleepy. He felt sleep coming. He curled up under the blanket and fell asleep.) Hemingway used these slender beats at defining moments in his novels, but they can often sound like forced melodrama. For all its vaunted simplicity, much of Hemingways’ work is bloat.

The history of American literature over the past half century has been about stepping out of the shadow of Dads. The ’60s brought candor to sex not to mention the humor that often escaped Hemingway. The dirty realists of the ’70s and’ 80s shaved repetition and sharpened domestic drama. Toni Morrison expanded the rhetorical gambits available for writing about the Midwest; Cormac McCarthy did the same for the Southwest. The closest thing we have to a prominent Hemingwayesque author today is Dave Eggers, who has deployed this truncated but redundant style in novels like A Hologram for the King and The Circle. But as a stylist, he’s an island all by himself.

When the documentary engages directly with Hemingways’ writing, it celebrates its phrases, not the breadth of its work or the depth of its themes. Which might be the best way to think about him now. His sentences are often perfect brushstrokes. The exchange at Indian Camp between the doctor and his son, who has just witnessed the death for the first time. (Is dying hard, dad? No, I think it’s pretty easy, Nick. It all depends.) An anguished request from a woman in Hills Like White Elephants going off like a bomb? The beautifully calibrated, almost biblical decline of the stubborn fisherman in The Old Man and the Sea, as a curtain slowly falls over his life works: In darkness now and no glow shows and no light and only wind and light constant pulling of the sail, he felt he might already be dead.

Hemingway tried to write a true sentence, he once said. Its clear what that meant to him, and he often realized it. But other writers have found other better ways to write sentences and other better ways to be true.

Athitakis is a writer in Phoenix and author of The New Midwest.