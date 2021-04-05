7 iconic Bollywood movies you probably didn’t know were inspired by Hollywood, Korean and Sri Lankan movies





The problem with cinema is that it often chooses references from films made in different parts of the world. While in Bollywood we have a few movies with scenes inspired by Hollywood movies, we also have movies where the overall storyline is heavily influenced by the original work of other directors. Let’s take a look at 7 iconic Bollywood movies that are purely inspired by movies made in foreign languages ​​and where you can watch them. 7 iconic Bollywood films inspired by overseas 1. Satte Pe Satta by Seven Brides For Seven Brothers Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s Satte Pe Satta was definitely adapted from the 1954 Hollywood movie Seven wives for seven sisters. The story revolves around the oldest of seven brothers, who marries a nurse, who teaches the brother some basic etiquette. 2. Chachi 420 by Mrs. Doubtfire Kamal Hassan’s comic film Chachi 420 is still one of the most entertaining movies. It was inspired by Robin Williams Mrs. Doubtfire. Although there are differences between the two films, the main plot is that of a father disguising himself as a domestic helper to be close to his children. 3. Shaurya by some good men An adaptation of another cult Hollywood movie Some good men with Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, Shaurya forms its own story around Islamophobia. Indian Army lawyer Major Siddhant Chaudhry defends Captain Javed Khan who killed Decorated Major Rathod. The soldier denies having been defended because his truth could destroy the sanctity of his profession. However, the lawyer shows the side of what led to the incident and saves him from being detained. Director Samar Khan’s film is a good watch. 4. A Wednesday by an ordinary man The 2008 thriller starring Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill and others is without a doubt one of Neeraj Pandey’s best films. A retired police officer remembers the most frightening case of his life. An anonymous tip from an ordinary man about explosions and negotiations that follows forms the plot. Shah’s portrayal of an ordinary man full of integrity continues to have great relevance to this day. The film was a remake of the Sri Lankan film A common man, with Oscar winner Ben Kingsley. 5. Agneepath by Scarface Amitabh Bachchan Agneepath is a cult movie that no Bollywood fan will ever be able to forget. The film is punchy, crisp and captivating. Before Hrithik Roshan worked in the remake of the Hindi film, the original film was inspired by the character of Al Pacino from the film,Scarface. 6. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar by Breaking Away The 1992 Superhit movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was inspired by the popular American movie Come off. Certainly the two films are different but the crux is quite the same. And let’s not forget the cycling race to which each of us is attached. 7. Rock On by The Happy Life By Farhan Akhtar Rock on came as a new breath of fresh air amid the cliché Bollywood movies. The film considered to be a rare gem was loosely based on the South Korean film,Happy lifeFour musician friends fail to stand out as a group due to ego conflicts and misunderstandings. Years later, they reunite to make the incomplete dream come true. Now read: Bell Bottom to Prithviraj: 6 Bollywood Movies Based On Real Events Releasing In 2021 You Can’t Miss 8 great Bollywood films whose release dates will clash in 2021 Ranveer Singhs 83 at Bombay Begums on Netflix, here are the release dates of 7 upcoming movies of 2021 > Learn more about entertainment

