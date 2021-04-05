Man accused of refusing temperature control at Disney Springs





Orange County, Florida A man who entered Disney Springs without a temperature control, even though he had been warned he had to be screened, complained about the amount he spent on vacation when he was arrested, according to the office of the Orange County Sheriff. MPs said they confronted Kelly Sills, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, outside The Boathouse restaurant in February and told her he had to return to the control area and have his temperature checked before being cleared on park property, but he refused. [TRENDING: Fla. works to stop catastrophic pond collapse | Naval mine washes ashore in Fla. | Surfs up: Dogs ride the waves] A d Records show that a security official told the 47-year-old he had to leave Disney Springs and was inducted for the day. The security official said if he did not leave he would be arrested. [WATCH: Disney Springs guest removed from property after refusing temperature check, deputies say] I spent $ 15,000 to come here, Sills said as authorities issued a verbal intrusion warning on the deputy body camera video. MPs said Sills had been told on several occasions that he would be arrested if he did not leave, but he always refused and continued to argue with the security official. Orange County MPs arrested Kelly Sills, 47, after saying he skipped the mandatory health check and then refused to leave Disney property. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.) According to the report, an MP told Sills he had up to three to start walking towards the exit or he would be taken into custody. When he did not move, he was put on handcuffs and taken backstage, according to the affidavit. All you had to do was check the temperature, a deputy overheard tell Sills on video as he took him into custody. A d Sills was arrested on trespassing charge after warning. A written intrusion was also issued in connection with this case for him for all of the Disney properties.

