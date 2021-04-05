Vijay Sethupathis Bollywood’s first look poster, Mumbaikar, released





The Mumbaikar poster was released on Saturday to mark the birthday of lead actor Vikrant Masseys.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who turned 34 on Saturday, unveiled the first look poster for his upcoming film Mumbaikar on the occasion of his birthday. The Hindi action thriller also stars popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Sharing the poster on social media, Vikrant wrote: This birthday is doubly special to me. Thank you for all your sincere wishes and love. I’m happy to share with all of you the first look at my next #Mumbaikar movie. Recognition. Mumbaikar marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi, known as Makkal Selvan in Tamil Nadu. The film is directed, written, edited and produced by Santosh Sivan. It has music by Prashant Pillai. Mumbaikar is the Bollywood remake of the 2017 Kollywood movie Maanagara mr. Director of director Lokesh Kanagarajs Maanagaram played Regina Cassandra, Sri and Sundeep Kishan in the lead roles. The film performed well at the box office, loved by fans and critics alike. A few weeks ago, Vijay Sethupathi shared a photo of Mumbaikar where he was seen alongside a tied up school child. The photo hinted that Vijay Sethupathi could reprise the role of Muniskanths from the original Maanagaram. #Mumbaikar @santoshsivan Sir. pic.twitter.com/PpOotUuohs VijaySethupathi (VijaySethuOffl) March 22, 2021 Vikrant Massey launched his career in popular television series such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qub ool Hai. He rose to fame after graduating from the big screen with films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do and Half girlfriend. His performances in the direction of Konkana Sen Sharma A death in the Gunj and Meghna Gulzars Chhapaak have been critically acclaimed. It will then be seen in Rascals house and 14 Phere. Vijay Sethupathi also has a number of films to release in the coming months. He will share screen space with Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni at Vignesh Shivns Kaathu Vaakula Render Kaadhal. He will also be seen alongside Shruti Haasan in Laabam. He is currently filming for director Kishor Pandurang Belekar Gandhi’s talks and the first Indhu VSs Malayalam movie 19 (1) (a).

Show us some love and support our journalism by becoming a member of TNM – Click here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos