Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 11 to 17

April 11: Actor Joel Gray is 89, actor Louise Lasser is 82, actor Peter Riegart (Animal House) is 74, actor Bill Irwin (Law and Order: SVU) is 71. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 64 years old. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 60 years old. Country singer Steve Azar is 57 years old. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 55 years old. Actor Johnny Messner (Killer Instinct, The OC) is 52 years old. Marcy Playground bassist Dylan Keefe is 51 years old. Actor Vicellous Shannon (The Hurricane) is 50 years old. Rapper David Banner is 47 years old. Actor Tricia Helfer (Lucifer) is 47 years old. All-American Rejects drummer Chris Gaylor is 42 years old. Actor Kelli Garner (Taking Woodstock, Lars & The Real Girl) is 37. Singer Joss Stone is 34 years old. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins (Bunheads) is 29.

April 12: Actor Jane Withers is 95 years old. Musician Herbie Hancock is 81 years old. Steppenwolf musician John Kay is 77 years old. Actor Ed ONeill (Modern Family, Married … With Children) is 75 years old. Actor Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years) is 74 years old. Talk show host David Letterman is 74 years old. The Commodores singer JD Nicholas is 69 years old. Singer Pat Travers is 67 years old. Actor Andy Garcia is 65. Actor Suzzanne Douglas (The Parent Hood) is 64 years old. Country singer Vince Gill is 64 years old. J Alexander (Americas Next Top Model) is 63 years old. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 63 years old. Everclear singer Art Alexakis is 59 years old. Indigo Girls singer Amy Ray is 57 years old. Actor Alicia Coppola (TVs Jericho, films National Treasure: Book of Secrets) is 53 years old. Singer Nicholas Hexum, 311, 51. Actor Retta (Good Girls, Parks and Recreation) is 51 years old. Actor Nicholas Brendon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 50 years old. Actor Shannen Doherty is 50 years old. Actor Marley Shelton (Pleasantville) is 47 years old. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (NCIS) is 44 years old. Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman actor Riley Smith (Nashville) is 43 years old. Actor Claire Danes is 42 years old. Actor Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time, House) is 42 years old. Actor Matt McGorry (How To Get Away With Murder, Orange Is The New Black) is 35. Actor Brooklyn Decker (Grace and Frankie) is 34 years old. Red drummer Joe Rickard is 34 years old. The singer-guitarist Brendon Urie de Panic! At The Disco is 34 years old. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 27 years old.

April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 84 years old. Actor Paul Sorvino is 82 years old. The singer Lester Chambers of the Chambers Brothers is 81 years old. Composer Bill Conti (theme of the movie Rocky) is 79 years old. Jefferson Airplane musician Jack Casady is 77 years old. Actor Tony Dow (Quitter) It to Beaver) is 76 years old. Musician Al Green is 75 years old. Actor Ron Perlman is 71 years old. Actor William Sadler (Wonderfalls, Roswell) is 71 years old. Singer Peabo Bryson is 70 years old. E Street (and Late Night With Conan) OBrien) drummer Max Weinberg is 70 years old. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 67 years old. Comedian Gary Kroeger (Saturday Night Live) is 64 years old. Actor Saundra Santiago (Miami Vice) is 64. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 60 years old. Actor Page Hannah (TVs Fame)) is 57 years old. Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Biggest Loser) is 57 years old. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 56 years old. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 55 years old. Actor Ricky Schroder is 51 years old. Staind singer Aaron Lewis is 49 years old. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV Fargo, Saving Grace) is 48 years old. Singer Lou Bega is 46 years old. Actor Glenn H owerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is 45 years old. Actor Kyle Howard (Royal Pains) is 43. Actor Kelli Giddish (Law and Order: SVU) is 41 years old. Actor Courtney Peldon (Boston Public) is 40 years old. Singer Nellie McKay is 39 years old. Rapper Ty Dolla $ ign is 39 years old. Actor Allison Williams (girls) is 33 years old. Actor Hannah Marks (roughness needed) is 28 years old.

April 14: Country singer Loretta Lynn is 89 Actor Julie Christie is 81 Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 76 Actor John Shea (Gossip Girl, Lois and Clark) is 73 Actor Peter Capaldi (Dr Who, The Musketeers) is 63 years old. Actor turned race car driver Brian Forster (The Partridge Family) is 61. Actor Brad Garrett (Everyone Loves Raymond) is 61. Actor Robert Carlyle (Once Upon a Time) is 60 years old. Widespread Panic singer-guitarist John Bell is 59 years old. Actor Catherine Dent (The Shield) is 56 years old. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 54 years old. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 53 years old. Actor Adrien Brody is 48 years old. Il Divo singer David Miller is 48 years old. Rapper Da Brat is 47 years old. Actor Antwon Tanner (One Tree Hill) is 46 years old. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 44 years old. Actor Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is 44 years old. Musician JD McPherson is 44 years old. Arcade Fire singer Win Butler is 41 years old. Actor Claire Coffee (Grimm) Actor Nick Krause (The Descendants) is 29 years old. Actor Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) is 28. Actor Skyler Samuel s (Scream Queens) is 27. Actor Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) is 25.

April 15: Actor Claudia Cardinale (son of the pink panther) is 83 years old. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 78 years old. Actor Michael Tucci (Diagnosis Murder) is 75 years old. Actor Lois Chiles (Austin Powers) is 74 years old. Actor Amy Wright is 71 years old. Actor Sam McMurray (The King of Queens, The Tracey Ullman Show) is 69 years old. Actor Emma Thompson is 62. Singer Samantha Fox is 55 years old. Radiohead guitarist Ed OBrien is 53 years old. Flex actor Alexander (One on One) is 51 years old. Actor Danny Pino (Cold Case) is 47 years old. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 43 years old. Actor Luke Evans (The Hobbit) is 42 years old. Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney is 41 years old. Bassist Zach Carothers from Portugal. The Man is 40 years old. Actor Seth Rogen is 39 years old. Actor Alice Braga (I Am Legend) is 38 years old. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 38 years old. Plain White Ts drummer DeMar Hamilton is 37 years old. Actor Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black) Actor Leonie Elliott (Call the Midwife) is 33 years old. Actor Emma Watson (Harry Potter films) is 31 years old. Actor Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) is 24 years old.

April 16: Singer Bobby Vinton is 86 years old. Midnight Oil singer turned politician Peter Garrett is 68 years old. Actor Ellen Barkin is 67 years old. Actor Michel Gill (House of Cards) is 61 years old. Double bassist Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 59 years old. Jimmy Osmond is 58 years old. Soul Asylum singer David Pirner is 57 years old. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 56 years old. Actor Jon Cryer is 56 years old. Actor Peter Billingsley (A Christmas Story) is 50 years old. Actor Lukas Haas is 45 years old. Broadway actor Kelli OHara is 45. Actor Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) is 19 years old.

April 17: Actor David Bradley (Game of Thrones) is 79 years old. Musician Jan Hammer is 73 years old. Actor Olivia Hussey is 70 years old. Actor Clarke Peters (Treme) is 69 years old. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 64 years old. Actor Sean Bean (Lord of the Rings) Actor Joel Murray (Dharma and Greg, The Artist) is 59 years old. Tool and Puscifer singer Maynard James Keenan is 57 years old. Actor Lela Rochon is 57 years old. Actor William Mapother (Lost) is 56 years old. Actor Leslie Bega (The Sopranos)) is 54 years old. Actor Henry Ian Cusick (Scandal, Lost) is 54 years old. Actor Kimberly Elise is 54 years old. Singer Liz Phair is 54 years old. Rapper-actor Redman is 51 years old. Actor Jennifer Garner is 49 years old. Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham is 47 years old. . Actor Lindsay Korman (Passions) is 43 years old. Actor Tate Ellington (Quantico) is 42 years old. Actor Charlie Hofheimer (24: Legacy) is 40 years old. Actor Rooney Mara (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) is 36 years old. Bernie Mac Show) is 25 years old.