Zola Mashariki appointed Head of Audible Studios





9:00 am PDT 04/05/2021



by



Kimberly Nordyke



The former Fox Searchlight Pictures and BET Networks executive will oversee the creation of all original content in her new role.

Zola Mashariki, a veteran of Fox Searchlight Pictures and BET Networks, has been appointed to head Amazon-owned Audible Studios. In his new role, Mashariki will oversee the creation of all original content and manage all studio operations, including the development and implementation of the content strategy. She will be based in Los Angeles, under the leadership of Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President / Head of US Content. “Audible is dedicated to fearlessly creating unparalleled audio experiences that showcase the best of storytelling. With Zola, a deeply gifted leader, we are poised to conquer this important audio moment, a pivotal time when creativity and originality are paramount and deepening our commitment to reinventing what audio experiences can mean to audiences, ”said Ghiazza.“ Zola’s track record in creating award-winning hits, exquisite taste, production expertise and his deep understanding of the intersection of audience appetite and quality content is beyond impressive. “ Mashariki added, “Audible is an industry leader and the benchmark for amazing creators and talented authors. I am absolutely thrilled to join a top-notch team to lead content creation, evolve our strategy, amplify voices. emerging original. and set up and deliver imaginative, immersive, and high-quality audio narratives to audiences around the world. “ Mashariki spent 15 years at Fox Searchlight Pictures (now Searchlight Pictures) where she was senior vp production. Some of his most successful projects were book adaptations, most notably Best Exotic Hotel Marigold, Secret Life of Bee, Last King of Scotland, Never Let Me Go, America and Antwone Fisher. During her tenure at Searchlight, within the Acquisitions team, she also worked on Slumdog Millionaire and 12 years of slavery, among other films. In 2015, she was appointed Head of Original Programming at BET, where she led the creative team and oversaw programming for BET and Centric Networks. During his time, Mashariki developed and produced The story of the new edition, which has given the network its highest marks over the past decade and won two NAACP Image Awards. She also collaborated with the late John Singleton on his series Rebel and with Laurence Fishburne on the Nelson Mandela miniseries Madiba. She left BET in March 2017 amid a surprise upheaval. Mashariki then sued BET and its owner, Viacom, for discrimination and defamation related to his diagnosis of breast cancer. Viacom and BET entered into an agreement with Mashariki in December 2017. Most recently, Mashariki was Content Director for One Community (fka Good Films) and oversaw his 2020 film Just pity, with Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx. Prior to working in film, Mashariki co-founded, with the late Tony-winning playwright August Wilson, the African Grove Institute for the Arts, a national theater alliance. Mashariki is involved with Time’s Up, where she was an early supporter, and is a founding member of ReFrame, an organization created by entertainment industry leaders to help achieve gender parity in Hollywood.







