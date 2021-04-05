Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal tests positive for COVID at Sonu Sood’s employment initiative: Read the latest news
Several events have taken place today in the entertainment industry. From actor Vicky Kaushal testing positive for COVID-19 to Sonu Sood who launched a rickshaw car for people with special disabilities, many celebrities made headlines on April 5. Read ahead to see the daily entertainment news recap.
Here are the latest entertainment news of the day
Vicky Kaushal gets COVID-19
theTo hate The actor took to his Instagram to let fans know he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In his post, he wrote that he had contracted the virus despite precautions and treatment. He also wrote that he was in home quarantine and taking medication prescribed by his doctor. He also urged everyone who has had to come in contact with him in recent times to get tested as well.
Sonu Sood begins driving electric rickshaws for people with special disabilities
Sonu Sood took to his Instagram to share a video of the e-rickshaws that will be given to people with special disabilities to provide them with a way to earn a living. The video also saw several people talking about their struggles in imposing the lockdown. In the caption he wrote: ???? ???? ?? ???? ???? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?????????? ???? ?????? ?????? ?? ?????? This translates to Earning your livelihood yourself. Electric rickshaws will provide a way to earn money for those in need across the country and not just in Bihar and Punjab.
Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19
Bhumi took to her social media to let her fans know she had tested positive for COVID-19. In the post, she wrote that she was showing mild symptoms but was feeling fine and had isolated herself. She also mentioned that she would take steam and foods rich in vitamin C to fight the virus.
Malayalam actor-writer P Balachandran dies
Malayalam actor and writer P Balachandran took his last breath on March 5. He was bedridden for eight months and was receiving treatment for brain fever. The final rites will take place in his house Vaikkom.
SAG Awards 2021 winners: Chadwick Boseman awarded posthumously
The late actor Chadwick Boseman becomes the first actor to receive the SAG Award posthumously. He won the award for best actor for his role in Black stockings Ma Raineys. His award was accepted by his wife Simone Ledward Boseman.
Image courtesy – @ vickykaushal09 and @sonu_sood Instagram
