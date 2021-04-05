Entertainment
Katrina Kaif in Ananya Panday: Bollywood actresses who looked bold and beautiful in a pantsuit
Bollywood divas have amplified their fashion game with pantsuits that not only embody boldness and elegance, but are also extremely comfortable.
Nothing says confidence more than a pantsuit. With a number of women-centric films to come, our Bollywood actresses have taken over the bossy vibe and are killing in pantsuits. Pants have the ability to make a strong and serious impact. Our divas have been spotted styling pants in a variety of ways, ranging from fun and quirky to extreme magnification. We saw these actresses put on pantsuits with prints, bright colors and varied cuts.
Count on Katrina Kaif to make any outfit sultry and elegant. Dressed in a beaded black pantsuit with sequins and studs, Katrina gave a bold and magnifying look. Layered over a black lace-trimmed bralette, the outfit looked like a dream come true for any aspiring fashionista. Katrina kept it simple with minimal jewelry and natural makeup.
Dressed to impress, Kiara Advani made a strong statement in a red pantsuit by Prabal Gurung. Her chic all red ensemble gave us big boss goals. The blazer was detailed with a deep neckline, a notched lapel and pockets on either side. The satin bow accentuated her waist perfectly. Kiara upgraded the look by pairing it with big red hoops.
Sara Ali Khan has also been seen slaying the all-red look with great charisma. Dressed in a bespoke red suit by Safiyaa, Saras’ daring ensemble caused a stir. It featured a soft cuff and fitted waist, but what made the biggest impact were the wing style sleeves. She kept the red theme alive by pairing the bold outfit with matching snake print sandals. She kept the accessories minimal by wearing only a gold ring to complete the look.
Nora Fatehi has taken over the fashion world with one phenomenal outfit after another. Spotted in a powder blue pantsuit by Cult Gaia, Nora exuded confidence and charm. Nora wore the oversized blue blazer over a white cropped top. She paired the glamorous outfit with white heels and silver hoops.
Millennial style queen Ananya Panday was seen wearing a sophisticated and balanced black pantsuit. The pantsuit featured tapered pants and a matching single-breasted blazer adorned with black rhinestones. Ananya gave her outfit a sultry and unique touch by wearing it over a black bra. She accessorized it with simple earrings and a matching ring, as well as strappy metallic heels.
Which actress inspired you to add a pantsuit to your collection? Comment below and let us know.
