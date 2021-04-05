McConnell: Big business is acting like a ‘woken parallel government’





The warm relationship between Republicans and business is no secret in Washington; the party’s last major legislative achievement was a tax reduction bill aimed at lowering the corporate tax rate. But that relationship changed in the early weeks of Joe Biden’s presidency. Monday also, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Asked MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred if he is giving up his Augusta National Golf Club membership, the site of the next Masters golf tournament. Rubio predicted that Manfred wouldn’t do it because it “would require personal sacrifice, as opposed to the awakened corporate virtue signaling the move from the All-Star Game to Atlanta. And in March, McConnell joined several GOP senators in letter to the business community asking him to speak out against efforts to reverse the outcome of a race at Iowa House. Some companies have indicated they will suspend donations to Republicans who joined former President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election results, particularly after the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. I remember a long time ago when Democrats and the establishment elite said it was totally wrong for Washington, DC to quash state-certified election results. No, wait, that was two months ago, McConnell said two weeks ago. The MLB has since withdrawn the All-Star Game from Georgia under pressure from Biden and other Democrats who have started calling the new election law a form of modern “Jim Crow” restrictions. Passed after Biden and two Democratic Senate candidates won in Georgia, the law expands voter identification requirements and changes early voting and postal voting in the state. McConnell said that “no one really thinks this current dispute comes close to the horrific racist brutality of apartheid.” From election law and environmentalism to sweeping social programs and the Second Amendment, parts of the private sector continue to behave like a woken parallel government, “McConnell said on Monday.” Businesses should not resort to economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the polls.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos