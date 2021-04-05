KEELYWOOD: Chadwick Boseman remembers as Hollywood celebrates new babies, vaccines and romance | Regional lifestyles | Lifestyles





Hollywood is abuzz with babies, interviews, COVID-19 vaccines, and virtual rewards. I’m teeming with the energy of someone who just heard that Selling Sunset and Bling Empire are currently filming new seasons! Adam Brody springs from his wife Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are one of those couples that I think about more than they’re probably healthy – I mean Seth from The OC and Blair from Gossip Girl are married? How not to wake up at 4 a.m. wondering what they’re eating for dinner? Adam was recently on Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast and spoke about life with Leighton: “I was really drawn to her because of the jump. It is a celestial creature. I thought she was gorgeous. He went on to say, “He’s the strongest and best person I know. She’s my moral compass and North Star, and I just can’t say enough good things about her character. Describing someone as the North Star is so unexpectedly romantic; in the meantime, I’m more of an iPhone flashlight. Celebrities receiving COVID-19 vaccine Amy Schumer wore her fanciest dress to get the shot, Ryan Reynolds joked about getting 5G injected for his shot, and other celebrities like Dolly Parton, Tyler Perry, Jonathan Van Ness, Jane Fonda, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Roker and so many others have done it. been vaccinated against COVID-19. I haven’t wanted anything this bad since Furbies hit the market. New babies Singer Jason Derulo is expecting her first baby, actress Kirsten Dunst announced her pregnancy with a glamorous’ 80s photoshoot in W magazine, and singer Cassie has given birth to a baby girl. Bindi Irwin honored her late father by giving her new baby girl the middle name “Warrior Irwin”. Hilary Duff gave birth to a daughter, Mae James Bair, who joined her older brother Luca and sister Banks, and Ashley Tisdale gave birth to her daughter, Jupiter Iris French. Have I been writing celebrity columns for too long? Because the name Jupiter Iris French doesn’t bother me. Get ready for my upcoming son this summer, Mars Orchid English. Don’t get anything monogrammed for me, just kidding. The NAACP Awards The National Association for the Advancement of People of Color has honored outstanding performances in film, television, music and literature and, despite the pandemic, celebrities have brought the looks. Issa Rae, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Viola Davis, Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys have all graced us with their virtual presence. Chadwick Boseman’s wife accepted his awards on his behalf, Bad Boys for Life won Outstanding Movie, Insecure won Outstanding Comedy Series, and Doja Cat won Outstanding New Artist for his song “Say So”. It was nice to see people in designer dresses since the designer I wear most often is Roots. Between the new babies and the new shows, we have so much to look forward to in Hollywood, and we have so much to look forward to here in the Maritimes because I have come back! Keely Turner takes a look at pop culture through the eyes of a PEI girl with a big city attitude. You can find it on Instagram @KeelyMTurner. RELATED:







