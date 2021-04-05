Wrestlemania 37 tickets pull wrestling fans out of pandemic bubble

Mitch Peebles has not left Ohio since 2019. He lost his mother to cancer in 2020. The pandemic called off his grand wedding last summer, turning it into an outdoor ceremony with five members of his family. He worked from home and mostly avoided going out to dinner.

We made all the sacrifices, said Peebles.

Now is the time to go wild with soaring pyrotechnics and body slaps.

I did something this morning that I never thought I could do, he wrote on Twitter last week after spending $ 165 on a ticket to WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.

For some, the greatest professional wrestling spectacle will mark their first meaningful adventure away from home and back into the crowds, just for fun, since the start of the pandemic.

Peebles, 28, said he was mostly comfortable flying across the country to converge with, potentially, 25,000 other wrestling fans. He and his wife, Mandi, have already been vaccinated.

Related: Tampa Bay wrestlers dominate WrestleMania men’s heavyweight world title matches

Ryan Roussett, a 32-year-old Houston high school football coach, feels the same way. He flies to Tampa with his roommate, also vaccinated. He spent around $ 275 on his WrestleMania ticket.

I don’t hit anyone, Roussett said, but I didn’t get on a plane until I got my vaccine.

Roussett lost his job as equipment manager for the Houston Roughnecks after the pandemic shut down the XFL last year. Stuck at home, he subscribed to the WWE Network and started watching wrestling for the first time in years.

Suddenly my roommate and I are watching old wrestling shows all night long, he said, and we got heavily involved in it again.

When WWE announced that WrestleMania would have live fans in masks, pods, and limited capacity, it seemed like the perfect year to fill a Lifetime Bucket List item. Roussett expects him to feel cathartic. I feel like I’ve been stuck inside for a year.

WWE continued to host shows during the pandemic, many of them at Tropicana Field, but has not had a live audience for over a year.

Fans believe that in-person crowds are essential to professional wrestling, perhaps more so than any other form of entertainment.

In his participation, Dave Schilling, a television writer who once wrote for WWE, told the Times in 2020. The audience is a character in the drama just as much as the wrestlers. What they applaud. What they boo. Whether they are engaged or sitting on their hands. It drastically affects the enjoyment of what you watch.

Genuine crowd reactions can make or break wrestlers’ careers, Schilling said, and even influence the unfolding of WWE storylines.

He offered the WWE Royal Rumble 2015 as an example. This is where Roman Reigns won, and superstar Dwayne The Rock Johnson stepped forward to raise Reigns’ hand as some sort of anointing like the next big thing. In wrestling lingo, when a star like The Rock does this, it’s called giving someone the rub, and it can take them to the next level of stardom.

Except the crowd lit up and started booing, because they wanted Daniel Bryan, Schilling said. Their frustration at not winning Daniel Bryan manifested itself vocally, and WWE changed some plans in the future.

Related: Experts explain why professional wrestling is ‘the most universal art form we have’

The pre-recorded crowd noise added on WWE shows just wasn’t enough for wrestling fan Samuel Florez, who spent around $ 360 on his WrestleMania 37 ticket. He described his participation in the event. like his pilgrimage to Mecca.

Fans have more fun when they hear people’s reaction, Florez said, and not the sound of what the company wants them to hear at that moment.

Florez originally planned to attend in 2020, as a gift for graduating from USF with a finance degree, but that plan was scuttled by the pandemic. He is not yet vaccinated, but said he feels confident with the precautions taken and because it looks like the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium was safe.

I know the crowd is going to be electric, he said. And I know the wrestlers are going to be very moved to have fans there.

Mark Carvalho, who travels to Tampa from Boston, said he also looked to the Super Bowl example for reassurance about safety. This is the first time he has traveled since arriving in Texas in January 2020 for the WWE Royal Rumble, where he believes he caught COVID-19, before we even knew what COVID was.

It’s the first big event to come back with the fans, Carvalho said of WrestleMania 37. I wanted to be there to be a part of history. It is also part of his 10 day vacation with his mother and brother.

Carvalho knows some fans aren’t thrilled that Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny is part of the card, in a match against The Miz, but he can’t wait to be there.

He’s one of the best people in the music business, Carvalho said, and I’m of the same ethnicity as him.

But in a year when the world has battled disease and made their way back to normal, it’s the triple-threat universal title game between Reigns, Edge and Bryan that, to some, seems the most inspiring. .

Edge retired from wrestling in 2009 with spinal stenosis after breaking his neck years before, but made a triumphant return in late 2020. Bryan retired for decades. years due to concussions that caused seizures. Reigns, the champion, is back in WWE after treatment put his leukemia into remission.

His three guys who at one point wasn’t sure he could compete again, but they’re back, thanks to self-determination, and maybe miracles, Florez said. They tell a great story.

Related: How to become a professional wrestler? Go to school here

WrestleMania 37

Saturday-Sunday, Raymond James stadium

Note: Hulk Hogan and Titus ONeil will host the two-night event, which will be broadcast live exclusively on Peacock. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.