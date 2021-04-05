New music is coming very soon from BTS! The South Korean septet has already dropped a Japanese track ‘Movie Out ‘ and while waiting for the album to be released. Amidst this, it is reported that BTS is planning to release a new song in May 2021.

According to Korean tabloid Sports Donga, BTS will continue to make its way around the world and plans to release a new song in May. Lately the band have said that they are working on several songs, so the anticipation is high. Besides releasing their group, it looks like the members of BTS, who have teased mixtapes, are also set to release their solo work soon. V, who had teased his mixtape in the ‘TO BE’ The album behind the story video read, “I keep getting greedy and feeling the pressure because this is my first album.” So fans have a lot to look forward to with BTS.

Big Hit Music later released a statement to Korean tabloid Newsen and said, “We will reveal our artists’ plans once they are finalized.

After a phenomenal 2020 with record breaking songs and albums, BTS released the track‘Film Out’from their next Japanese album‘BTS, THE BEST’who will have a compilation of their hit Japanese songs. The album will be released on June 16, three days after BTS’s 8th anniversary. It will contain additional content, including behind the scenes and cover photo making, as well as 23 titles.

