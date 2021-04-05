Sharon Stone thought she killed an actor doing ‘Basic Instinct’





Sharon Stone thought she killed an actor while doing “Basic Instinct”, according to her memoir.

Stone almost passed out from the “fury” of the scene and the director screaming “more blood.”

His co-star in the scene passed out because she hit him so hard.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. There are many revealing moments in Sharon Stone’s memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice”. Here is another one. Looking back on the set of the opening steamy love scene of her legendary thriller, “Basic Instinct,” Stone recalls that she thought she killed the actor in front of her. In the scene, her character, Catherine Tramell, makes love, then suddenly stabs her partner with an ice pick. Stone recounts in the book that during the filming of the sequence, the actor whom she had “stabbed” did not respond after the end of the scene. “He was just lying there, unconscious,” Stone wrote. “I started to panic; I thought the fake retractable ice pick failed to retract and that I actually killed it.” “The fury of the streak paired with the director’s screaming, ‘Hit him, harder! “and” No more blood, no more blood! “as the guy under the bed pumped more fake blood through the prosthetic chest had already made me weak. I stood up, woozy, sure I would pass out,” she continued.

Sharon Stone in “Basic Instinct”.

TriStar Pictures / Guild Film Distribution / UGC





It turns out that Stone had punched the actor so many times that he passed out. Looking back, Stone wrote that by the time she “was horrified, naked and stained with fake blood.” “Basic Instinct” in which Stone plays a writer who embarks on erotic escapades with a police detective (Michael Douglas) who believes she is the prime suspect in a murder he is investigating would be a huge success and would make de Stone an international star. But she said it was not without a price. Stone wrote in the book that she had “hideous nightmares” while doing “Basic Instinct” and during production she slept, she walked several times to her fully dressed car. Stone also revealed in her memoir that she slapped “Basic Instinct” director Paul Verhoeven after watching the movie for the first time and seeing her crotch visible in the famous cross-legged scene. During the filming, Verhoeven told him that it was not visible in the photo. “The beauty of living twice” is out now.

