Entertainment
Jacksonville’s Tedeschi Trucks group postpones summer tour to 2022
the Tedeschi Truck Band, led by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of Jacksonville, has postponed its summer tour until 2022 due to the pandemic.
The group has moved their entire Wheels of Soul tour, which was set to begin June 26, to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for another year. The tour was originally scheduled for summer 2020.
The tour will now start at Place of the day June 24, 2022. Tickets for the 2020 show will be honored. Wolves will join the tour, replacing Saint Paul and the broken bones. Gabe Dixon, who plays keyboards for the Tedeschi Trucks Band, will open the shows.
“We are extremely disappointed to have to reschedule Wheels of Soul again,” Trucks said in a statement announcing the postponed tour. It was all lacking the energy of live music and there is nothing quite like performing these great outdoor shows alongside bands we admire. We were really hoping to get back on stage and dive into some fun collaborations with St. Paul, but sadly with all the uncertainty it just couldn’t work this year. “
The statement said the band plans to do concerts this year. The group, which aired a series of shows online this spring to help keep their team on the payroll, are hosting socially-distanced limited-capacity shows that will be announced in a few weeks.
