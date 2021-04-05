Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in Bollywood Remake ‘The Intern’





Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone to star in Warner Bros. Bollywood remake ‘ “Trainee.” Bachchan replaces the late Rishi Kapoor who was scheduled to star in the project alongside Padukone, but died in 2020. Directed by Nancy Meyers, “The Intern” (2015) raised 194 million dollars worldwide. Bachchan (“Gulabo Sitabo”) and Padukone (“Chhapaak”) will play the roles performed by Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro respectively in the original. T 3864 – Once again .. Indian adaptation of #Trainee. Looking forward to working with @iAmitRSharma @deepikapadukone @warnerbrosindia @SunirKheterpal ThenAthenaENM @_KaProductions @ChromePictures @DenzD @Sen_Aleya @hemantchrome @gauravbose_TVW pic.twitter.com/HgjflGWGYb – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2021 The film will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, whose previous film “Badhaai Ho” (2018) was a hit with $ 39 million worldwide. It will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Athena and Padukone via his KA Productions. Co-producers include Aleya Sen for Chrome Pictures, Hemant Bhandari, Sharma and Gaurav Bose. The adaptation is from Akshat Ghildial (“Badhaai Ho”) and Mitesh Shah (“Tumbbad”). “The Intern” is part of an ongoing agreement between Warner and another Kheterpal entity, Azure Entertainment, to identify, develop, produce and distribute Warner titles for Indian audiences. Another upcoming collaboration under the deal is an Indian version of Hong Kong’s “Infernal Affairs” film trilogy on which Warner’s “The Departed”, directed by Martin Scorsese, was also based. In 2019, Azure enjoyed box office success with “Badla”, a remake of the 2016 Spanish hit “The Invisible Guest”. It was co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and starred Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu. The company is also working on other remakes, including the Thai hit “Bad Genius” and the French film “A Gang Story”. “Badhaai Ho”, a dramatic comedy focusing on late pregnancy, was remade in Indonesia as “Keluarga Slamet”. A “Badhaai Do” sequel, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is in the works. Sharma’s sports drama “Maidaan,” starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, will be released on October 15th. It is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.







