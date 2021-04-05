Every new secret and every new story is revealed

Marvel and Disney’s secondLoki The trailer reveals several major twists and turns for the upcoming Disney + series. The God Trickster was killed by Thanos in the opening scenes ofAvengers: Infinity War, but the MCU is based on comics, where death is kind of a revolving door. He now returns as a result of time travel, as a side effect of the Avengers’ Quantum Realm mission to end the Blip.

Follow-up suggestsLoki could be the biggest Disney + show yet, which makes sense considering its star has always been one of Marvel’s most popular characters. Marvel has released a newLoki start of the show’s launch track in June; many of the shots will be familiar to viewers, having been seen in the first trailer, while many lack the context to fully understand them. Yet despite everything, this new trailer plays a crucial role in giving viewers the essential information on what to expect.Loki, while also introducing key supporting characters who may well have a notable future in the MCU in the future.

Here are all the biggest revelations in the newsLoki trailer, ranging from an overview of the Time-Keepers’ mission to the introduction of Judge Renslayer, a character with major ties to a Phase 4 villain.

Explanation of the Keepers of Time

This version of Loki was created in the wake of the Avengers’ time travel, when the heroes failed to secure the Tesseract in New York in 2012 – and instead sent it to skitter in Loki’s hands. He used the Infinity Stone to teleport, and in doing so, he created a branch in the timeline that couldn’t be sealed by the Avengers. Sadly, it appears that Loki’s freedom was short-lived, as he has now been captured by the Keepers of Time, officially known as the Temporal Variance Authority, whose sworn mission is to protect the timeline and seal these branches. The Keepers of Time are, perhaps suggesting that the Asgardians have encountered them before.

A Skrull prisoner (or agent) in the TVA

InAvengers: Endgame, the branches suggested by the Elder in the timeline are created by altering the Infinity Stones, which control “the passage of time.“It seems to have been too simplistic, however, because if that was the case, then an organization like the Time-Keepers surely wouldn’t be necessary because branches would rarely be created. Also, Loki is not the only prisoner who was captured by TVA; in fact, closer inspection reveals what appears to be a Skrull among the Time-Keepers, either a prisoner or an agent.

Presentation of Judge Renslayer

Marvel has confirmed that Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays a character named Judge Renslayer, a name that will be familiar to comic book readers. In the comics, Ravonna is a 40th century princess who unfortunately won the eye of the evil time traveler Kang the Conqueror. Plagued by Ravonna, Kang spared his father’s realm from conquest and instead dragged Ravonna into the realm of limbo (the Marvel Comics version of the Quantum Realm, the dimension time travelers travel through, where Kang has established his own empire). been chosen to play Kang the ConquerorAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so it’s reasonable to assume that Mbatha-Raw’s Renslayer is destined to return, although his story will certainly fit.

Notice the three heads behind Renslayer, whose provenance is unclear at this point. Perhaps these are the three aspects of the Living Tribunal, one of Marvel’s ultimate cosmic beings in the comics, responsible for the upkeep of the entire multiverse. Although the Living Tribunal has yet to appear in the MCU, it has been mentioned inDoctor Strange, when Baron Mordo brandished a weapon called the Staff of the Living Tribunal.

Loki shattered reality when he stole the Tesseract – and now needs to fix it

Loki apparently “broken reality“when he stole the Tesseract and created a new timeline, although to be fair to the God Trickster, he probably had no idea what was going on and just took the opportunity to escape. that this act created several new branches in the timeline, which the Timekeepers are trying to fix. Presumably different versions of Loki lie at the heart of these multiple branches, which is why they recruited this one; set up a thief to catch a thief, configure a Loki to stop a Loki.

The MCU has long maintained that the fabric of reality is relatively fragile, and inDoctor Strange masters of the mystical arts believed Stephen Strange to break the space-time continuum by simply reversing time around an apple while experimenting with the Time Stone. Scarlet Witch demonstrated the same power inWandaVision, which means that she may well cause similar damage to reality herself by harnessing her chaos magic. Interestingly, in the comics, Scarlet Witch has been described as a “being from the Nexus” who can affect the multiverse on a fundamental level, and she is indeed being watched by the TVA. All the threads might well be united forDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This Loki is a “variant”

Marvel introduces a new technical term in the MCU in theLoki trailer; because this version of Loki comes from a branched timeline, he is described as a “variant.“The term is simple, and it effectively differentiates alternate reality lookalikes from their main timeline counterparts; it means the version of Thanos who attacked the Avengers in the heyday of.Avengers: Endgame was technically a variation, as it came from a branching timeline created when the Avengers returned in 2014; The Gamora released in 2023 at the end of the film is also a variant. The term is fun, familiar to comic book fans, where “variants” are copies of the same issue with different covers. The MCU essentially reversed the idea, as these time variants look alike but take different character journeys.

A Roxxon Easter Egg

One of Loki’s (mis) adventures sees him taking a trip to a Roxxcart store, a fun MCU Easter Egg. Roxxon has been a recurring presence in the MCU, hinted at everything from movies to one-shots, and playing a major role in older Marvel Television shows.Agent Carter andCloak and dagger. They are traditionally associated with the production of energy, but theLoki The trailer suggests that they also branched out into operating supermarkets. One of them receives an unwanted visit from Loki and the Time-Keepers, and looks set to be trashed.

The ruins of New York – and Avengers Tower

theLoki trailer suggests time travel shenanigans will see Loki visit a wide range of times and locations, including alien worlds; the lighting of some shots even matches Vormir, where the Soul Stone was foundAvengers: Infinity War, but it’s hard to say for sure. One of the more interesting shots, however, sees Loki touring what is clearly a devastated New York City. Notice the ruins of the Avengers Tower in the distance. It is impossible to say how this particular branch came into being, but it seemsLoki will certainly explore end-of-the-world scenarios that the god Trickster must prevent.

Loki on the throne of Asgard

This variant of Loki seeks to see what it would be like if he took the throne of Asgard. In the main timeline, Loki’s successful takeover of Asgard appears to have been a major moment in his character journey; he finally achieved the glory he had only dreamed of, but he simply did not find it satisfactory, and therefore it pushed him further down the path of redemption. The same could be true of the Loki variants, although it remains to be seen whether whoever runs Asgard is the star of this or another show, which must be defeated by him.

President Loki is probably a variant

Speaking of variants, it looks like President Loki – previously seen in the firstLoki trailer – is another variant. This is clearly inspired by a popular “President Loki” arc in 2016, which was loosely inspired by Donald Trump’s first campaign for President of the United States. “Vote Loki” was a clever commentary on US politics, playing the use of social media for laughs while making a heavily satirical point. Curiously, theLoki The trailer appears to show President Loki confronting the Sakaarian scrappers ofThor: Ragnarok, but there isn’t enough context to understand what’s going on here.

