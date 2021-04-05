Community meetings in the San Fernando Valley, April 5-12 – Daily News

Community meetings bring people together to exchange ideas and memorable shared experiences. Here is a sample of online meetings in the San Fernando Valley.

Wings Over Wendy: Veterans of all services and their supporters meet online at Zoom. Meeting and welcome, 8:30 am, followed by a meeting, 9:30 am every Monday of the month. Guest speakers scheduled for each meeting. Contact Ed Reynolds for the Zoom link, username and password. 818-884-4013. Email: [email protected]

Greater Valley Glen Council: A board meeting at 7 p.m. on April 5. Scott Schmerelson, Los Angeles Unified School District Board Member, is the guest speaker. Join the meeting by phone at 669-900-6833 and use the ID: 81445706341 and press #. www.greatervalleyglencouncil.org

Mission Hills Neighborhood Council: A board meeting, 7 p.m. on April 5. Check the agenda on the website for instructions on how to join the meeting on Zoom or by phone. Council Voicemail, 818-869-4577. Email: [email protected] www.mhnconline.org

Where are the stars? Light pollution in our ecosystems: Sylmar Branch Library presents a conference with a guest speaker from Globe at Night in recognition of International Dark Sky Week, at 4 p.m. on April 6. For ages 9 and up. Make a reservation to join the Zoom meeting here: bit.ly/3wpxb4i. Globe at night: www.globeatnight.org. bit.ly/3wozcxF

Granada Hills North District Council: A board meeting, 6:30 p.m. on April 6. Join the meeting on Zoom here: zoom.us/j/98538834487#success. By phone, 833-548-0282 and use the ID: 98538834487 and press #. Email: [email protected] www.ghnnc.org

Friends of the Chatsworth Library Book Club: Discusses “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 1:30 pm-3pm. April 7. Request the Zoom link by email to [email protected] www.laplchatsworthfriends.org

Chatsworth Neighborhood Council: A board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 7. Check the agenda on the website for instructions on how to join the meeting on Zoom or by phone. Council Voicemail, 818-464-3511. Email: [email protected] www.chatsworthcouncil.org

Lake Balboa Neighborhood Council: A board meeting, 7 p.m. on April 7. Join the meeting on Zoom here: bit.ly/3eXnU9O and use ID: 93626962330. By phone, 669-900-9128 and use ID and #. Council Voicemail, 818-779-9026. www.lakebalboanc.org

School anxiety Social and academic pressure: Daybreak Health is running an online course for parents on the emotional well-being of adolescents from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 8. Free. Register in advance. 415-992-5084. www.daybreakhealth.com/event-info/school-anxiety-social-academic-pressure

NoHo Book Club with North Hollywood Regional Branch Library: Discuss a book of your choice that you liked, at 10 a.m. on April 9. Send a request for the Zoom link to [email protected] bit.ly/3mC5rVc

Current Events Studio City Branch Library Non-Fiction Book Club: Discusses “From a Feather: A Brief History of American Birdwatching” by Scott Weidensaul, 12:15 pm April 9. Request the Zoom in advance link from Emily at [email protected] bit.ly/3nOuBQB

American Association of University Women, Glendale Branch: Guest speaker Susan Hallgren, a longtime volunteer professor at Descanso Gardens in La Caada Flintridge, discusses “The Secret Life of Descanso’s Native Trees,” at 10 am on April 10. “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben. Email a request to receive the Meetings Zoom link to [email protected] by April 7th (include your full name and email). glendale-ca.aauw.net

The weirdest cooking methods in the world: Author and food historian Richard Foss discusses the topic at a Southern California Food Historians Meeting at 10:30 a.m. on April 10. Free. Register in advance for the Zoom meeting here: bit.ly/2PhW15u. www.chsocal.org

Telephone workshop on divorce: A family lawyer from the Woodland Hills Law Collaborative discusses the divorce process and issues, including state guidelines for child custody and support, financial and tax concerns, from 10 a.m. at noon on April 10. 609-663-5450. www.thelawcollaborative.com

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wildflowers and Native Plants: The Wildflower hotline with information on where to see wildflowers is updated every Friday through May, 818-768-1802, Ext. 7 (theodorepayne.org/learn/wildflower-hotline). Online Course: “Native Plant Garden Maintenance,” with Katherine Pakradouni, 10 am April 10 ($ 35; bit.ly/3rWYHDM). “California Native Container Plants,” with Flora Ito, 5:30 p.m., April 21 ($ 35; bit.ly/3rRBked). The foundation’s crèche is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday upon reservation of time slots (see the website). 10459 Tuxford Street, Sun Valley. 818-768-1802. theodorepayne.org

Mystery Book Club at the West Valley Regional Library: Guest speaker Stuart Turton discusses his book “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” at 10:30 am on April 14th. Request the Zoom link in advance at [email protected] (put Mystery Book Club in the subject line). The library is in Reseda. bit.ly/3fwaxBz

Reading club at the Pacoima branch library: Discusses “Up at the Villa” by William Somerset Maugham, 6:30 pm April 14th. Request the Zoom link in advance at [email protected] bit.ly/2yLw4TR

North Hollywood West Neighborhood Council: A board meeting, 6:30 p.m. on April 14. Join the meeting on Zoom here: zoom.us/join and use ID: 85136642487. By phone, 669-900-6833 and use ID and press #. 818-446-6469. Email: [email protected] nohowest.org

Northridge Woman’s Club Lunch and Fundraiser: The event includes entertainment and prizes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15. Tickets $ 65. 18401 Lassen Street, Northridge. Contact Hattie Spiegel for tickets and reservation, 818-886-5271.

National Coalition of Girls’ Schools Advantage Program: Parents of Kindergarten to Grade 12 girls are invited to learn more about the benefits of the Girls’ Schooling Option, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 15. Register for the conference online before April 9. www.ncgs.org/april15/

Tuesday Night Online Book Club with Calabasas Library: Discusses “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, 6 pm April 20. Request the Zoom link in advance from Barbara Lockwood at [email protected] bit.ly/3wl4LbV

Wednesday Morning Book Club Online with Calabasas Library: Discussed “We Were the Mulvaneys” by Joyce Carol Oates, 11 am April 21. Request the Zoom link in advance from Karilyn Steward at [email protected] bit.ly/3fIeN0Z

Adult Book Club at the Studio City Branch Library: Discussing “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict, 6:30 pm April 21. Request the Zoom in advance link from Emily at [email protected] bit.ly/2U9HOqF

Mystery and Thriller Book Club at the Studio City Branch Library: Discusses “The Law and the Lady” by Wilkie Collins, 6:30 pm April 28. Request the Zoom in advance link from Emily at [email protected] bit.ly/2Vy8tP1

CHARITY

Eat. Drink. Give. A virtual dinner with chef Wolfgang Puck: Children’s Bureau and Ernst & Young LLP, presenting sponsor), are hosting the event to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Host Billy Harris (a former “Iron Chef” judge) and musical guest Marc Cohn entertain during the Zoom Meet which includes a cooking demonstration by Puck, 6:30 pm on April 17th. Tickets $ 50 for viewing only; $ 500 includes ingredients and directions for a four-course meal, cocktails, and a bottle of wine for two (additional charge for delivery with 30 miles from Hollywood; or Hollywood pickup option). Tickets must be purchased before April 8. Information about the meal and register here: www.all4kids.org/eatdrinkgive. Information about the Children’s Office here: www.all4kids.org

Feathers, Fins & Furs Online Auction and Event for the California Wildlife Center: Fundraising to support the group that helps rehabilitate injured, orphaned and sick native animals to bring them back to the wild. Auctions begin at 8 a.m. on April 11 and continue until 3 p.m. on April 17. Items include a signed Slash (Guns N ‘Roses) guitar, art, beauty and health, clothing, food and wine, home and garden, jewelry, items for pets and travel. Bid here: for exampleivesmart.com/events/hyK/i/_All/. Registration and more information here: exivesmart.com/events/hyK. Live event, 3 p.m. April 17. www.facebook.com/californiawildlifecenter. The center is in Malibu. 310-458-9453. cawildlife.org

Send the information at least two weeks in advance to [email protected] 818-713-3708.