The role of the company almost forced him to stop acting





Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals that he considered retiring from the game after playing Xindi-Reptilian Damron in Star Trek: Enterprise.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan explains why he seriously considered quitting acting after appearing on Star Trek: Enterprise. Morgan is a familiar face to audiences, especially small screen viewers, for his portrayals of John Winchester on Supernatural and Negan on The walking dead. He also had major recurring arcs in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The good woman. In 2003, during a constant stint of guest appearances on popular series, the actor appeared in a season 3 episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. The episode, titled Carpenter Street, saw Morgan as Xindi-Reptilian. The character of Morgans played an important role in the story, as a scientist who knew of a biological weapon. However, due to his refusal to provide an answer, he was ultimately killed by Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula). Morgan recently reflected on his Star Trek experience, admitting that it was far from positive. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Roles: Where You Recognize The Walking Dead Star During an appearance on Hot Ones, Morgan confessed that Xindi-Reptilian's guest role almost kept him from acting. The walking dead star explained that the character's makeup process was the culprit for his frustration, which made him wonder why he made the decision to pursue an acting career. You can read Morgans' quote below: – Turns out I'm claustrophobic. I struggled with the makeup process and had straws in my nose. I've never been on a set where I came home at night and just thought: What am I doing? I made the fucking worst decision of my life. I never want to be an actor again. Like, I was sure it was just plain wrong, and it almost made me quit. It was horrible. While the visually distinctive characters of Star Trek are a draw for fans, many actors who have been a part of the franchise have expressed similar frustrations with the makeup process. Melanie Smith, the third actress to play Tora Ziyal on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, is a striking example. Even though Smith said she liked the feeling of being completely immersed in her character, she noted that wearing makeup and prosthetics for so long made her sick. Michael Dorn, who is known to have played Worf in the Star Trek universe, and who has appeared as a regular cast member more times than any other player in franchise history, has also been open about his aversion to the makeup chair. The Morgans' complaints put him in good company. This is a complaint that extends to other franchises as well. Amanda Seyfried has openly expressed her reluctance to be part of a superhero movie, even hinting that she turned down the role of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she didn't want to wear green makeup for all of her. scenes. As glamorous as the end result may seem, part of acting is a tedious profession that involves a lot of waiting for the right lighting and blocking to be in place. It is understandable that some artists want to reduce the waiting time as much as possible. Either way, it's a good thing Morgan hasn't left. It would only be a few years after its appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise that the actor would get bigger roles. More: Why Star Trek: Enterprise Turned Down A William Shatner Comeback Source: Hot Ones

