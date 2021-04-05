Borderlands movie features Edgar Ramirez as Atlas in video game adaptation





Eli Roth’s upcoming Borderlands adaptation adds Edgar Ramirez to its already stacked cast which includes Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Eli rothBorderlandsThe adaptation cast Edgar Ramirez as Atlas. Ramirez joins the fairly large cast, including stars Jack Black as Claptrap, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr Patricia Tannis, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina and Haley Bennett in an undisclosed role.Borderlandswas announced in February 2020, but details have remained slim on what lies ahead for the film. Greenblatt posted a photo of the set, indicating that production has started on the film which is currently undated. Borderlandsbegan as a popular open-world video game adventure set on the planet Pandora. The game followed Vault Hunter Roland (Hart) who is on the hunt for a Mythic Vault containing advanced alien technology. While the main focus of the game is finding that safe, the open world format allows the player to take part in various side quests and mercenary adventures to increase their arsenal and overcome the obstacles in place on the planet. fallow land. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Tales From The End Of The Borderlands Explained At the helm of the universe is Atlas, CEO of a weapons manufacturing company at the center of the game. DeadlineRamirez was cast in that role, but it’s unclear just how vast the role will be. Along with the casting announcement, the official synopsis forBorderlandswas revealed: In the film, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to his home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful SOB, Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team Roland (Hart), an elite former mercenary now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a wild pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), muscular protector of Tinas, rhetorically challenged; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous hold on reason; and Claptrap (Black), an ever-wise robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe may be in their hands, but they will fight for something more: for each other. Based on the game from Gearbox and 2K, one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, welcome toBorderlands. Ramirez was most recently seen on HBOCancellation, but the Venezuelan actor has a long list of credits that prove he’s perfect for the villainous role. Ramirez also starred inThe assassination of Gianni Versaceas a titular fashion designer and, for this role, he won several nominations, including an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Blanchett, too, is an awards mainstay and it looks like his character will have a complicated relationship with Ramirez in the film. How it plays out will be a sight to see. theBorderlandsVideo games are known for their wild aesthetic and unique humor that has been both praised and ridiculed by fans depending on the entry. Video game adaptations are difficult to make andBorderlandswill be no different. Roth has a whole universe at his disposal and the way he uses it will be the key to the film’s success. The formidable cast is yet another sign thatBorderlands may be able to achieve what very few video game adaptations do, satisfying both longtime fans of the series and attracting new viewers who find the world equally appealing. More: How To Play Offline In Borderlands 3 Source: deadline Jackass 4 or Jackass 4.5 will have an Eric Andre Cameo

